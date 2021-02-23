Sonal Tandale announced her plans to run for the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7. Below is her press release:
Empowering Change with a Purpose, with this vision Sonal Tandale is contesting the upcoming Coppell ISD School Board Elections on Place 7.
Sonal believes, Education journey should be enjoyed by the students. Many times we want our children to be “Perfect Person.”
This attitude is a big hindrance for our next generations. She thinks we are not allowing our kids to have their own personality, but we as adults are imposing them to be someone else. She would love to work on grass root level with parents and teachers for the benefit of school and overall Coppell. The Coppell ISD campus will remain her area of focus she stressed. Sonal is vocal, so she is urging voters to elect wisely. She thinks the Coppell ISD board needs a person who can talk about an issue and not just be a rubber stamp on the School Trustee Board.
Sonal believes in transparency, and thinks each student has their right to know where they are ranked among other students. She recommended it should be practiced here at CISD too. She is a pro teacher, pro educationist personality, and would love to see diversity in all areas of leadership at the CISD. Last but not the least, she believes in Women Empowerment. By contesting this election she can be a beacon of hope for many women out there. Sonal believes she can bring in fresh new ideas to the Coppell ISD School Trustee Board.
For more information go to her Facebook page, Sonalforcisd, or email her at sonal@sonalforcisd.com. Get to know her more on sonalforcisd.com.
Sonal lives in Coppell with her parents, daughter and husband. She is a US MBA Graduate. She is a member at the Rejoice Lutheran Church and also The LightHouse Church in Coppell.
