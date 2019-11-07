Coppell residents voted on Tuesday to continue a sales tax that would allow for maintenance and repair of municipal streets or sidewalks.
According to Dallas County unofficial election results, 75.85 percent of voters (2,576 voters) supported re-authorizing for a four-year period the local sales and use tax in the city at the rate of one-fourth of a percent.
According to city officials, Coppell voters originally authorized the collection of the one-quarter percent sales and use tax for street maintenance in 2007. In 2015, voters reauthorized Coppell to continue the collection of the tax.
Officials said re-authorization of the sales tax will not result in an increase in the sales tax rate. The tax is expected to allow Coppell to continue to repair its roadways, the majority of which were built prior to 1994. According to the city, more than $43 million dollars has been collected for street and sidewalk repair since the inception of the one-quarter cent sales tax.
“Well maintained streets and sidewalks improve the overall appearance of a city,” said Councilman Biju Mathew. “...Improving aging infrastructure means improving the quality of life. Coppell residents will definitely benefit. The City Council continues to work hard to bring multinational businesses to Coppell through economic development efforts.”
Several projects have been completed using the tax including the replacement of Mockingbird Lane, Sandy Lake Road and Town Center Boulevard.
While the tax is dedicated to road projects, it cannot be used for the construction of new roads. Only sidewalks and alleys that qualify for maintenance or repair as defined by Texas law may be repaired using the tax.
For the first time, Dallas County residents were allowed to vote at any polling location in the county. Residents who live in Denton County were required to vote at their assigned precinct.
