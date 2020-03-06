The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Steven Rhea Hart, a teacher at Coppell High School Ninth Grade Campus, and charged him with online solicitation of a minor.
A warrant for Hart’s arrest was issued Tuesday.
Wednesday, Coppell ISD notified parents and employees that Hart had resigned after his arrest. The letter states Hart had worked at the district since 2016.
“This former employee is no longer allowed at CHS9 or any Coppell Independent School District campus or facility,” the district stated in a press release. “The district also has reported this alleged incident to the State Board of Educator Certification, as required by law and District Policy.”
According to the arrest warrant affidavit the sheriff’s department’s Human Trafficking Unit conducted an undercover operation in which investigators posed as children under the age of 18 to communicate with adults online. The goal was to find adults wanting to engage in sexual contact with children under 17 and eventually set up meetings with them.
The affidavit states the investigator created a profile on the app Grindr on Oct. 15, 2019, pretending to be a teenage male. The same day, a user with the profile name “Hello” contacted the investigator. Early in the conversation “Hello” said he is a high school teacher. The investigator responded by saying he is a 10th-grader. “Hello” asked for pictures of the investigator.
The affidavit states “Hello” inquired about meeting in person. Soon the conversation turned sexual, it states.
It states the two discussed meeting and how “Hello” would pick up the investigator.
“Hello” attempted to get the investigator to move the conversation to the app Kik, the report states, and provided the investigator with the screen name “SadSteven.”
On Nov. 28 the investigator received a message on Kik from SadSteven that was sexual in nature.
The report states the conversation continued off and on over the next several weeks. Those conversations were also sexual in nature, which included SadSteven asking for nude pictures.
On Feb. 22 “SadSteven” said, “I want to meet you, but I also like not being in jail,” the affidavit states.
Tuesday the sheriff’s department received data from the Kik account that showed the email address it was registered under. A law enforcement database showed that email address belonged to Steven Hart. Investigators were also able to compare Hart’s driver license photo with the photos that were sent to the investigator through the communication and identified him as the same person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.