Texas Harmony will host a spaghetti dinner event at 7:30 p.m. March 9 at 3700 W. Northgate Drive in Irving.

The Friends and Family Night event is a send-off celebration for the Upswing and Heart & Soul Quartets and the Notably North Texas and Texas Harmony Choruses that will compete March 20-22 in Houston.

Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and the entertainment begins at 7:30 p.m. Go to texasharmony.org/node/11700 for ticket information.

