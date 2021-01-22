Traffic on one of Coppell’s major roadways could get a little relief in the coming months.
Last week the Coppell City Council approved a bid in the amount of $2.8 million to Rebcon, Inc. for the construction of auxiliary lanes at four intersections on Denton Tap Road.
The improvements will take place at the intersections of Parkway Boulevard, Sandy Lake Road, Bethel School Road and Southwestern Boulevard.
In April of 2019 the council held a work session to look at ways to improve traffic flow, specifically by increasing capacity.
“The city’s thoroughfare is built out, and the only opportunities we have is increasing the capacity at major intersections,” said Kumar Gali, assistant director of public works. “That capacity is adding auxiliary lanes … right- or left-only turn lanes at major intersections.”
The council approved the design for the project in July of 2019.
At Parkway, the city will add a southbound left-turn lane, west-bound right-turn lane, eastbound right-turn lane and a westbound left-turn lane.
At Sandy Lake the project consists of adding a southbound right-turn lane.
At Bethel School there will be right-turn lanes in all directions.
At Southwestern there will be a southbound left-turn lane going east on E. Belt Line Road.
“Adding these auxiliary lanes is going to improve operations at these intersections and also provide safety to the motorists,” Gali said.
Gali said there will also be sidewalk, drainage and signal improvements at these intersections.
Gali said the project will take about a year to complete.
“The contractor will construct one intersection at a time to minimize the impact on the residents,” Gali said.
In addition the city’s vehicle identification devices at all 37 of the city’s intersections will be replaced. Gali said the new system will include video and radar. The existing system only uses video.
“We think using that system the traffic operations will be improved,” Gali said.
Gali said the entire project will be funded from the 2020 bond proceeds, as well as roadway impact fees and a reimbursement grant from Dallas County the city plans to apply for.
Gali said the city is working with TxDOT for a future project that would add a right turn lane from SH 121 to Denton Tap. He said the staff will present that project to the council in three or four months.
