Three local students were among 18 winners earned top spots in the ninth annual “World of 7 Billion” video contest sponsored by Population Connection.
Over 5,000 students in grades 6 through 12 from 35 countries and 46 U.S. states and territories participated in the competition. The videos explored population growth as it relates to one of three challenges: Improving Climate Resiliency, Sustaining Water Systems, and Ensuring Economic Opportunities.
Among the winners were Coppell High School student Sophia Greenberg, who won first place in the Ensuring Economic Opportunities category with “When We Help Women.”
Rishika Pillai and Ana Jesayen, Coppell Middle School East students, placed second in the Sustaining Water Systems category with their video “Global Effects of Agricultural Pollution.”
The three high-school first-place winners each received a $1,000 cash prize, while the three second-place winners each received $500 and six honorable mentions each received $250. Middle-school students who claimed first and second place received $500 and $250, respectively.
In addition to educating viewers about their chosen topic and how it relates to human population growth, students had to include at least one idea for a sustainable solution.
The winning pieces were on topics as varied as microfinance, urban sanitation systems, climate justice, and overfishing.
“These students showed a sophisticated grasp of some really complex issues, as well as innovative ideas,” said John Seager, president of Population Connection.
The contest was organized and promoted during the 2019-20 school year by Population Education, a program of Population Connection; submissions were due Feb. 27. A panel of 41 judges—including college and high-school educators, filmmakers and topic experts—selected the winners.
“This is a great project for stimulating students’ research, writing and video production skills on some of the biggest challenges facing the world. That’s why so many science and social studies teachers are including it in their lesson plans each year,” said Pam Wasserman, Population Connection’s senior vice president for education.
For more information on the “World of 7 Billion” contest, visit worldof7billion.org.
To view the winning videos and student bios, visit worldof7billion.org/student-video-contest/2020-winners.
Population Connection is the national grassroots population organization that educates young people and advocates for progressive action to stabilize world population at a level that can be sustained by Earth’s resources. Population Education curricula for K-12, including lessons for distance learning can be found at populationeducation.org.
