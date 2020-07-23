Coppell crash

A vehicle, not the one pictured, crashed into a Starbucks in the 100 block of N. Denton Tap Road on Thursday morning. Three people were injured.

 Twitter photo/Carla Williams

Three people were injured Thursday morning when a vehicle crashed into a Starbucks in the 100 block of N. Denton Tap Road in Coppell.

Officer Paul Gonzales of the Coppell Police Department said driver of the vehicle was attempting to park in a parking space next to the building.

“Something happened, and the vehicle went forward into the business,” Gonzales said, adding that it’s unclear what caused the vehicle to accelerate.

Gonazles said three customers were injured. He said two of them were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzales said the incident is being investigated by the police department’s traffic division. He said there were no arrests and no charges filed as of Thursday.

Gonzales did not provide information about the driver or the patrons except that they are adults.

