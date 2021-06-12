Residents are invited to take part in the Celebrate Coppell: Parade Down Parkway.
The city’s annual Independence Day parade will take place at 9 a.m. July 3. Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by designing a patriotic float for a sports team, civic organization, HOA, or group of friends and family. Decorate a vehicle, bicycles or simply walk in the parade.
Parade applications are available online at CelebrateCoppell.com. To participate in the parade, a completed application must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 25. There is no charge to enter the parade; however, all organizations must complete an entry form and all entries must have a representative attend a mandatory pre-parade meeting at 6 p.m. June 28 at Town Center, 255 E. Parkway Blvd.
The Parade Down Parkway begins at Samuel Boulevard and Sandy Lake Road, travels north on Samuel to Parkway Boulevard then heads west to Town Center Boulevard. Intersections along the parade route will be closed prior to the approaching parade and remain closed until all entries have passed. Spectators are encouraged to line the parade route early for the best spot to see the red, white, and blue floats go by. A parade route with viewing locations can be found on the Celebrate Coppell website.
For additional information about Celebrate Coppell festivities, visit celebratecoppell.com. For information on other upcoming City of Coppell events, visit coppelltx.gov/events, call 972-462-5100, or follow on Facebook and Instagram @CoppellParks.
