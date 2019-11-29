Coppell will kick off the holidays at 6 p.m. Dec. 7, and the celebration is moving to Andrew Brown Park East.
Andrew Brown Park East will be aglow with holiday lights and activities. Residents can enjoy a lighted 50-foot tree, a lighted wagon and pet mini-parade around the park, meet live reindeer and take a photo with Santa Claus.
The new location isn’t the only change this year. This year’s lighted parade is going motor-free. There will be a mini-parade in the park, featuring wagons, strollers, bikes, pets, families, community groups all decked out with twinkling holiday lights. Line the parade route early for the best spot. Watch for the “Best Individual,” “Most Creative,” and “Most Holiday Spirit” winners and pick your favorites as they go by. The parade will travel around the west lawn at Andrew Brown Park East. For safety reasons, all entries in the mini-parade must be non-motorized.
After the parade, experience holiday fun at the park. The crowd will countdown to the lighting of the 50-foot tree, the largest tree yet. Enjoy bounce houses, face painting, holiday decoration crafting stations, and take photos with Santa and his many helpers. Listen as traditional carolers perform your holiday favorites while snacking on holiday treats, available for purchase from Liberation Coffee and Doughnut Snob. Complimentary popcorn will be available from Coppell Parks & Recreation.
In Coppell’s newest holiday season tradition, stop by the Family Community Holiday Tree and donate an ornament. Share a bauble that represents your favorite hobbies, places, or family. The tree will be on display all month long at the Grand Pavilion at Andrew Brown Park East. All donations are final and will not be returned/replaced at the conclusion of the month.
“There is nothing that brings a family together better than decorating their tree at the holidays. We wanted to create a physical representation of the Coppell family in this tree and hope that you will join us by sharing an ornament that represents you,” said Sunday Smith, special events supervisor.
Andrew Brown Park East is located at 260 E. Parkway Blvd. For more information on the Holiday Tree Lighting, visit coppelltx.gov/holidays. For information on other upcoming events sponsored by Coppell Parks and Recreation, call 972-462-5100, visit coppelltx.gov/events, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
