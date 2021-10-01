The Coppell ISD temporary virtual learning option for the first grading period will end on Thursday.
As a result, the district will be entirely in-person for the second grading period starting Oct. 12 following the district’s fall break.
The district extended their mask requirements in part due to the 1,800 additional students who will be attending class in person.
“I firmly believe that in-person instruction is the best way for our district to address the unfinished learning and learning loss that has occurred during the pandemic,” Superintendent Brad Hunt said in a letter to the community.
Hunt said it is essential for the district to bring all students back to meet student needs.
“In-person learning also allows for collaboration activities and provides intense intervention and enrichment opportunities based on each specific learner's needs,” he said.
Hunt stated the best instruction happens in the classroom, where teachers can model for students and provide hands-on experiences.
“If the last year has taught us anything, it is that our children are resilient,” he said. “I firmly believe a return to full in-person learning is the best decision for our entire district family — our students, our teachers, our staff and our parents and guardians. Doing this will result in a better educational experience for all of our students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.