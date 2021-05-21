A Virtual Academy may be an option for Coppell ISD students in the future, but for 2021-22 all students will be returning to face-to-face learning.
CISD Superintendent Brad Hunt announced this week that the district will not be offering virtual learning for the upcoming school year.
Multiple factors led to that decision to not offer virtual learning, Hunt said in a letter to parents.
“When we announced this possible Virtual Academy on May 7, it was dependent upon family interest, legislative approval and funding viability,” Hunt said. “Our decision to not move forward is based on the low number of applications we received for the Virtual Academy and our monitoring of the Legislature, which has not yet approved or provided funding for virtual learning beyond this school year.”
Amanda Simpson, director of communications for the district, said fewer than 5 percent of the district’s students applied for the Virtual Academy.
As far as state action, several bills that address virtual learning have progressed through the House and Senate, but as of Friday none had been sent to the governor’s desk for approval.
Angie Brooks Applegate, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the district hopes a Virtual Academy can still be an option in the future, if it makes sense.
“Prior to COVID-19, CISD had been working on plans for a Virtual Academy Option for our students,” she said. “As this would be like a new school, it does take time, research and planning in order for it to be Coppell ISD ready. We want it to align with the exceptional educational experience CISD provides to our learners. We also need approval from the Texas Legislature for this to happen. Our hope is that this may be a future option for CISD in the next few years.”
As far as virtual learning in 2020-21, she said it proved to be successful despite its challenges.
“We have described virtual learning this year as flying the airplane while you are trying to build it,” she said. “Our educators and staff did an amazing job of pivoting, especially as we had such little time to prepare and had to adapt and adhere to TEA standards, which weren’t released until late last summer.”
She said the many students were able to use the virtual model to learn time management, problem solving, independent learning and other critical life skills.
“We also found advantages in team collaboration in elementary school and in subject matters at the middle and high schools,” she said. “The virtual environment also led to some unexpected benefits, such as increased engagement from parents in PTO meetings, committees, virtual performance viewing and more, as this gave them options to connect with the district at home. It has been a learning experience that has benefited so many greatly, and the district is so proud of everyone for their efforts this year.”
Despite not offering virtual learning in 2021-22 Coppell ISD joined several other districts in the region in writing a letter to the State Legislature this past week encouraging lawmakers to pass a bill that would let virtual learning be an option for students going forward. Up until 2020-21 virtual learning was not an approved option, though a waiver was granted for this school year because of the pandemic.
Coppell ISD also announced that masks won't be required for the 2021-22 school year, but the announcement came before Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that prohibits governmental entities, including school districts, from requiring masks.
