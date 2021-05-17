The North Central Texas Council of Governments will hold the next series of virtual public meetings in May to discuss the latest developments in the Dallas-Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connections Study.
The virtual public meetings are scheduled for noon Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday offering North Texans an opportunity to hear about the study and share their opinions on the study’s progress.
The study is evaluating high-speed transportation alternatives to modernize and enhance travel between Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth. The alternatives analysis portion of this study is currently in its final stages before the federal environmental documentation process begins.
These public meetings will help planners develop an assessment of the remaining 10 potential alignments (seven near the Interstate Highway 30 corridor and three near State Highway 180) and three possible technologies (high-speed rail, maglev and hyperloop).
Capable of traveling up to 250 mph on a fixed schedule, high-speed transportation provides an alternative to driving across town, including during the peak traffic hours, and could also change how North Texans access other regions. In time, the technology selected will offer a connection to other planned high-speed transportation systems.
North Texans may participate in the meetings online at nctcog.org/dfw-hstcs. Residents can also participate by calling 855-756-7520. They should use extension 72698# for the May 19 meeting and extension 72699# for May 20. Comments received between May 14 and June 18 will be considered and included as part of the official public meeting record. Comments and questions can be submitted at hst_dfw@nctcog.org or on the project webpage. Presentation materials will be posted in advance of the meetings at nctcog.org/dfw-hstcs. For printed copies, email hst_dfw@nctcog.org.
This is the third series of public meetings on this study, which is examining an area that includes Dallas and Tarrant counties, as well as the cities of Dallas, Irving, Cockrell Hill, Grand Prairie, Arlington, Pantego, Dalworthington Gardens, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Richland Hills, North Richland Hills, Haltom City, and Fort Worth. NCTCOG has hosted four virtual public meetings in September and January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.