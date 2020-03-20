If you see a piece of litter, pick it up. If you see lots of litter, call in the volunteers.
When the city of Coppell started receiving calls about an area near Old Town that was accumulating trash, that’s exactly what the city’s Community Programs Coordinator Marissa Olivas did.
Since the area needed immediate attention, she put out a request on the City’s volunteer portal, and a group of teen volunteers came to the rescue. After a few hours on a Saturday morning, the clean-up crew – ages 13-17 – restored the area, collected more than seven large bags of trash, and had a great time in the process.
This is just one of the many instances in which teen volunteers have made a huge impact in Coppell. Whether it’s litter cleanup in parks, facilitating programs for kids at the Biodiversity Education Center or working in Coppell’s Community Gardens, volunteers provide a much-needed service to the city, while also helping students fulfill school requirements and instilling the importance of giving back to the community.
“Many of the teens who helped with this particular opportunity just really love volunteering, and probably have far more volunteer hours than required,” Olivas said.
Of course, you don’t need to be a teen to volunteer in Coppell. Volunteers of all ages play a crucial role in keeping the city looking its best and helping programs and events run smoothly. While those interested in volunteering can search for opportunities on the City’s volunteer portal, they can also come up with their own project, assemble a group and get started.
“I do not typically organize litter cleanup as a community volunteer event, but rather encourage residents to organize them with their neighbors, clubs, or scout troops,” Olivas said.
The city of Coppell makes it easy to pitch in and keep the community looking great through Clean Coppell – a year-round litter cleanup program sponsored by Keep Coppell Beautiful. If a resident notices a problem area and wants to organize their own litter cleanup, they can submit a project request and the city will provide supplies such as trash bags, gloves, and trash pickers. Residents can also submit requests to complete beautification projects and have the supplies sponsored by KCB. Any project that involves preservation or making Coppell a cleaner or greener place is welcomed.
Visit the city of Coppell’s volunteer page at coppelltx.gov/volunteer to register and find available opportunities, or check out more information about self-organized litter cleanups and beautification projects through KCB at coppelltx.gov/kcb.
