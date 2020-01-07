Jim Walker announced that he will be a candidate for Coppell City Council, Place 5, in the upcoming election.
Nancy Yingling is stepping down from her service on council, and Walker is running for this open seat.
Walker is a seventh generation Texan who grew up in El Paso, according to a press release. He is a graduate of Austin College in Sherman, Texas and SMU Law School and is the managing partner of the Dallas office of Cole Schotz P.C.
Walker has previously served two terms as president of the Coppell ISD Education Foundation, multiple terms on Coppell’s Economic Development Committee and two different CISD bond committees. Walker serves on the Coppell Planning and Zoning Commission and the CISD Bond Oversight Committee. He is a member of the Dallas Committee on Foreign Relations and a graduate of Leadership Dallas.
In the private sector, Walker was co-chair with Karen Hunt of the Coppell Beast Feast. Over a five-year period, this event raised and donated over $220,000 to the benevolence funds of six Coppell churches with the stipulation that the funds be used to benefit Coppell citizens in need.
Walker and his wife Cherie have lived in Coppell since 1998, raised both of their daughters here, worship at Valley Ranch Baptist Church and appreciate the quality of life this community has afforded their family, the release stated.
Because of his love and appreciation for this community, Walker will ask Coppell’s voters to provide him the honor of serving as a member of the City Council, the release stated. Walker said he looks forward to discussing the issues important to Coppell’s residents and businesses throughout the campaign and earning their vote.
