Republic Services’ contract for waste collection services has been extended as the Coppell City Council approved its first five-year option during its Tuesday meeting.
The new contract will expire on Oct. 31, 2026. Luay Rahil, the assistant director of community development, told council the company’s initial contract with the city was set to expire on Oct. 31, 2021. Republic Services has been contracted with the city since 2015.
Rahil added the extension will not impact cost or services provided to the city. The new contract will begin on Nov. 1, 2021.
City documents stated Republic Services’ initial contract with the city included two five-year renewals.
According to the contract, Republic Service will provide Coppell with free trash and recycling services to any city facility, up to 12 roll-off-services per year, 180 cubic-yards of mulch, up to $15,000 of acceptable solid waste, including eligible disaster debris collection and disposal services and program recyclable materials or yard trimmings collection and processing service, at no cost to the city, during each agreement year.
If the city does not use any of the $15,000 in services available during an agreement year, then the contractor will issue a check to the city in the amount of $15,000.
Current residential services include two weekly garbage and bulk collections, one weekly recycling pickup, bagged grass collection, curbside leaf recycling, household waste collection and electronic recycling.
City documents also state the contract will continue to increase 3% annually.
Councilman Gary Roden said that while he has been pleased with the services the company provides, he has seen residents take to social media to express displeasure with Republic Services. He added he would like to see Republic Services investigate some of the residents’ complaints.
Republic Services’ Municipal Services Manager Jeri Harwell said she spends time monitoring social media in her cities, but added she does reach out to residents personally to gather information.
Harwell also added that there must be cause for the city to remove itself from the five-year extension with Republic Services and that the contract includes a $7 million performance bond.
