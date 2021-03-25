The Coppell City Council approved on Tuesday adjustments to monthly water rates in a 5-1 vote.
The proposed amendments will separate resident water usage into three distinct blocks and irrigation water into two distinct blocks with graduated rates.
“These changes will not increase the city revenue,” Kimberly Tiehen, assistant director of finance said. “The change to an increasing block rate structure is to encourage water conservation with the goal of being a positive impact on water sustainability.”
Tiehen said encouraging water conservation now will reduce the city’s need to request an increase in the daily demand level provided by the Dallas Water Utilities in the future.
The increased block rate will keep the base monthly rate of $21 for residents but will have a 6% increase from $21 to $22.26 for irrigation use.
The residential rate per 1,000 gallons will see changes where those using below 15,000 gallons will be charged $3.05 rather than $3.15 per 1,000 gallons. Those between 15,000 and 25,000 gallons will see an increase from $3.15 to $3.82. Those who use more than 25,000 gallons will see an increase from $3.94 to $4.78.
It is estimated that 71.1% of the residents will remain within the below 15,000-gallon range.
Irrigation rates per 1,000 gallons will see an increase in both blocks. Meters averaging less than 25,000 gallons will see an increase from $3.15 to $3.34, and those averaging above 25,000 gallons will see an increase from $3.15 to $4.78.
“Using the two-block system is similar to the current water conservation system effective June 1 through Oct. 31,” Tiehen said.
In addition to the change of the water rate structure from the current structure to an increasing block rate structure, there will also be a decreased sewer volume cap from 14,000 gallons to 13,000 gallons. The cap will reoccur annually over the next five years. Despite the reduction of the sewer cap, wastewater rates will remain unchanged at $22.40 minimum with a rate of $2.24 per 1,000 gallons.
“The change in the sewer volume cap is the first step toward a movement to a winter averaging method when charging customers for water sent through the sewer system,” Tiehen said.
The winter average rate measures water that returns to sanitary sewer systems. Averaging the rate in the winter months eliminates the inclusion of outdoor water use like car washing, irrigation and recreational use.
Councilmember John Jun expressed concerns regarding the wastewater cap reduction. He opposed the idea of the city continuing to charge residents for sewage water they are not using. He said the city should move toward a winter average rate immediately rather than reducing the cap annually.
Tiehen said the software that calculates the winter average is still in development. Without the implementation of the incoming software, there is risk of incorrectly billing residents for wastewater usage thereby losing public trust.
Dan Jackson, vice president of Willdan Financial Services, also noted that a sudden change in the sewer rate structure will result in the city having to suddenly charge more for less incoming water. He said implementation of the new system even within two-year timeframe rather than gradually over five years will result in as much as a 15% to 20% increase in wastewater rates.
The increased block rate structure will go into effect June 1.
