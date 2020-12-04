Coppell police arrested a woman Friday who is suspected of abandoning her infant outside overnight.
According to Coppell police, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Sandy Lake Road in reference to a welfare check around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Police said two delivery truck drivers discovered an infant car seat near a tree when they pulled over to conduct a safety check on the vehicle. Soon after they discovered a male infant in the seat.
After officers arrived the baby was transported to Baylor Medical Center of Grapevine for a medical evaluation, police said. The baby was placed with CPS and appears to be in good health, police said.
Friday police arrested Nicole Ndumbi, the infant’s mother, in the 9700 block of Forest Lane in Dallas and charged with abandoning/endangering a child, a second-degree felony.
Police credited the truck drivers for calling police on their suspicions.
“Their actions likely resulted in the infant surviving this incident, as temperatures were in the mid-forty-degree Fahrenheit range,” police said in a release. “This is a great example of communities taking care of communities.”
