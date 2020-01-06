Coppell City Councilwoman Nancy Yingling announced she will not seek re-election this year for Place 5. Below is a letter she wrote to Coppell residents:
To the citizens of Coppell,
I hope this note finds you well as we start off this new decade. It’s a time of the year where many of us will start off with new goals and new adventures to better our personal and professional lives. These goals give us the sense of many new possibilities.
I take this opportunity to write to you to let you know I will be taking on some new challenges and opportunities in my life. With that said, after long deliberation I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election for city council. However, I will continue to serve as your city council member until the end of my term, which, depending on the election process should end sometime in May 2020.
It has truly been an amazing six years! I have thoroughly enjoyed serving our community and getting to know many of you on a deeper level. I take away so many enriched friendships and community knowledge that this position has afforded me.
There will be times I know I will miss serving, however I know that the decision is the perfect time for me in this season of my life. I sincerely appreciate the support of my family over the past six years. My husband and I have recently become empty nesters and we aren’t exactly sure what is ahead for us, but know that it will be exciting.
I am very proud of all the accomplishments I have been part of while serving our community. It has been an honor to work alongside such a great team of council members past and present, who have dedicated themselves to the betterment of our city. I also want to recognize our city staff that has worked tirelessly to make Coppell the premier community that it is today. Their dedication is endless.
I am humbled by the opportunities I have been given by serving our amazing community. It is with much gratitude I want to thank so many of you for your support, guidance and heartfelt friendship during my two terms as a council member.
May this new decade bring you all new opportunities, good health and positivity in your life. You have sincerely made a huge impact and difference in my life, and I greatly thank you for the opportunity to serve you over these past six years.
With Sincere Gratitude,
Nancy Yingling
Council Member, Place 5
