After many years of service, Councilmember Nancy Yingling will retire her seat on the Coppell City Council on Tuesday.
As part of her final City Council meeting, Yingling will be formally recognized and honored for her service, and a proclamation declaring Dec. 8, 2020 as Nancy Yingling Appreciation Day in Coppell will be presented.
Yingling was elected to Place 5 of the Coppell City Council in May of 2014, and she served as mayor pro tem from 2017-2018. She currently serves as the city's liaison to the North Texas Commission and Northlake College, and as the Leadership North Texas Alumni Chairperson. She has previously served on the National League of Cities Community and Economic Development Committee and the North Central Texas Council of Government's Emergency Preparedness Planning Council. Yingling has also participated on numerous boards and served on the City Manager's Advisory Committee.
Yingling has been a longtime community volunteer. She was involved in the construction of the original Kid Country Playground and served as both the city's Red Cross representative and as Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) member. She has also participated as a facilitator for the Coppell Chamber of Commerce Teen Leadership program.
Yingling is known for her dedication and tireless service to the community. She has previously been honored as Civilian of the Year from the Coppell Fire Department and received recognition for her organization of a Sept. 11 fundraiser.
In her retirement, Yingling will continue to serve on the Board of Directors for the North Texas Commission and as chairwoman of the Leadership North Texas Alumni group. In addition to running her small business, Yingling plans to mentor Coppell High School students in the INCubator EDU program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.