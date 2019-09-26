This year’s North Texas Giving Day brought in record donations as residents gave over $50.1 million to 2,988 nonprofits.
According to North Texas Giving Day representatives, more than 169,000 donations came in from 50 states and 25 countries.
“The heart and soul of North Texas truly shined today as one of the most generous and charitable cities in the world,” said Dave Scullin, president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas in a release. “This year we set out to really grow the power of giving, and we are thrilled that we were able to grow the numbers of donors as well as the amount raised."
The Citizen's Police Academy Coppell Alumni Association was able to raise $1,561 toward buying a newer patrol vehicle. While they were far from their $15,000 goal, the organization hopes to use the experience to help further their efforts moving forward.
“We learned a lot in this process, and we look forward to trying this again next year,” said Tracy Fisher, police academy program director.
Fisher said the police academy aims to build support for police and encourages the community to do the same. She said the organization will continue to spread the word about its mission and focus on sharing what it does in the community.
The Coppell Arts Center, partnering with the Coppell Arts Council, reached its goal of $50,000 between pledges and matching donor funds. The money will go toward programming and building an outdoor performance stage for the arts center.
Alex Hargis, managing director for the Coppell Arts Center, said the center and the arts council put together a campaign for Giving Day quickly. Next year will be quite the show, he said.
“For 2020’s North Texas Giving Day celebration, the Coppell Arts & Heritage Foundation will lead an effort to raise money for the Center as well as art and cultural initiatives throughout the city,” Hargis said. “We will be pulling out all the stops with guests artist appearances, hilarious challenges and the opportunity for the public to build their own set list for an outdoor concert.”
Started in 2009 by Communities Foundation of Texas, the one-day event is an 18-hour giving spree in which members of the community donate to a nonprofit of their choice. According to the North Texas Giving Day website, the event is designed to empower every person to give back to their community. The event has steadily grown every year. Since its inaugural event, more than $290 million has been raised for local nonprofits.
Final donation numbers are still under review, and updated totals are expected to be available after Oct. 31.
