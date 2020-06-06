As people began gathering at Andy Brown Park East for Saturday’s 9 a.m. Coppell Walk for Peace, co-organizer Stewart Hardy made it clear that he was not interested in a one-time deal.
“We as Americans are very good at a one-time flash in the pan,” he said.
Instead, he said that the event he and co-organizer Scott Wilson put together is meant to ignite conversations in Coppell that goes beyond the morning of June 6. Hardy mentions the racially offensive graffiti that was found on a Coppell park bridge.
“The race issue is a deep issue for me,” he said. “I had a heavy heart about it Monday night after seeing the graffiti posted that happened here. I didn’t sleep. My wife woke up and said, ‘Ok, we’ve got to do something. What can we do?’ I messaged [Wilson] and one other friend with that message and said ‘I’m at a loss, but we can’t be silent. What can we do?’”
The graffiti wasn’t the only reason for having the gathering, Hardy said. The point was to spark conversation among people in Coppell of different backgrounds. Wilson said change comes through interpersonal relationships.
“These things are nice, but it happens one on one,” he said. “What is the change and the awareness that I need to bring to my children and my home and in those relationships that we have with each other?”
Coppell Police Chief Danny Barton spoke at the event, noting the difference between “policing” and “serving.”
“As a police chief, it is not my job to sit up here and make excuses or speeches,” he said. “I believe every police chief’s job right now is to listen.”
Before praying at the event, Norris McGill, senior pastor at Antioch Christian Church, asked the crowd to take a moment of silence for all of the George Floyds who have lost their lives unnecessarily and unjustly, and to remember Floyd’s family.
“We’re glad to see each other,” he said. “This is a great community. But there’s a reason that we’re assembled here today. Let’s not waste that moment, and let’s pay our tribute and our respect to those who have lost their lives, and even the officers who put their lives on the line each and every day. They have a right to come home, too, when they leave the house.”
Chad Kettler, lead pastor at GracePoint Church, also said a prayer at the event.
Tonya McGill, executive pastor at Antioch Christian Church and Norris McGill’s wife, said she has lived in Coppell for 22 years. She said she came to the event happy to be a part of a unified front in Coppell.
“I believe we are headed for lasting change,” she said. “We have to begin somewhere, and so I hope today is just the first day of many lasting courageous conversations that need to occur so we can be stronger as a unit.”
As for what the next steps should be beyond Saturday’s gathering, she said she doesn’t know what those are.
“I think that’s what we need to figure out together, what are the next steps,” she said, “but I think definitely courageous conversations are a big part of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.