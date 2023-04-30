Old Town anniversary, library events and more are happening in Coppell this week. Take a look at five things to do in the community during the week of April 30.
Screen-free week
The Cozby Library and Community Commons will join thousands of schools, libraries, and community groups nationwide in a coordinated effort designed to help children turn off screens in order to connect with family, friends, nature, and their own creativity. From May 1 through May 7, the Cozby Library will distribute bingo cards for screen-free week. Any child or parent may return a bingo card with five activities marked in a row to the library by May 14 for a chance to win a pass to The CORE. Visit the library’s calendar to find other screen-free activities. Learn more about screen-free week at screenfree.org.
Game night
Visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Wednesday, May 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a game night. Enjoy a fun evening of games with family and friends. There will be many classic and contemporary board games and a few giant ones also. This is a come and go event and is suitable for all ages.
Old Town Anniversary: Party on the Lawn
Celebrate Old Town with a concert in the square featuring SMITH the band on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Square at Old Town. SMITH performs a variety of classic pop, rock, and country hits that are sure to have you singing and dancing around the Old Town lawn. Food truck fare will feature F&F Express and Street Bites Texas. Kids can enjoy the Old Town Playground and splash around in the Main Street Interactive Fountain. Compete against family and friends in lawn games including Giant Jenga, Cornhole, and Connect 4. If you need a quick pick-me-up snack, stop by the Coppell Community Experiences tent for some complimentary popcorn.
Meet Your Neighbor – Discussions on Faith
Join the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. for Meet Your Neighbor - Discussions on Faith to learn about some of the faiths that are represented in the community. The Cozby Library and Community Builders have partnered to invite members of different faiths to speak on a panel. The panelists will discuss their faiths and beliefs and answer questions from a moderator and the audience in order to build deeper understanding and empathy. This event is an opportunity for community members to share their experiences and learn from each other in a safe environment, without debate. For more information, stop by the library’s Information Desk, call 972-304-3658, or email cozbyprograms@coppelltx.gov.
Coppell Farmers Market
The Coppell Farmers Market is back in full swing this Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The market will be open for the rest of the summer through December except for Thanksgiving and Christmas weekends.
