A new retail and multifamily building may be coming to Old Town Coppell.
At a Thursday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a two-story building at 767 West Main Street that will hold retail on the ground level and two residential units for rent on the second level. Assistant Planning Director Matt Steer qualified that these are not live-work spaces. The units will be rented out as multifamily units.
Steer said the development would be one of the last open plots in Old Town – the remaining plot is city-owned next to Twisted Root.
The ground level was originally slated to hold a one-car garage, a two-car garage and up to three retail units. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of having two two-car garages instead of one. The architect for the development, William Peck, said that will limit the retail space.
“Something that’s really been lacking in this area is retail, and that’s one of the things we’re trying to balance,” Peck said.
He said he would prefer maximizing retail space. However, if he does not provide two two-car garages, the commission said he would have to revisit the city and find another use for the development.
The planning and zoning commission also said the ground level can only hold retail establishments. If Peck found a restaurant tenant, he would have to revisit the commission for approval to ensure proper sprinkler systems, ventilation and other installments were added.
The dwelling units to be rented out would each have three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining area, a utility room and balconies over West Main Street.
The development was met with resident opposition due to it being a multifamily, rented unit. Commissioner Sue Blankenship said the multifamily nature of the development was not a problem because Old Town already has rented housing. Matt Steer said that this is also not the first mixed-use development with rented units above a commercial space.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.