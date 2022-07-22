Old Town 3.png

William Peck said he wants to maximize his building's space to bring in more retail.

 Courtesy of the city of Coppell

A new retail and multifamily building may be coming to Old Town Coppell.

At a Thursday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a two-story building at 767 West Main Street that will hold retail on the ground level and two residential units for rent on the second level. Assistant Planning Director Matt Steer qualified that these are not live-work spaces. The units will be rented out as multifamily units.

Old Town 1.png

The building will be made of brown brick with grey trim.
Old Town 2.png

The development will feature retail on the ground level and two dwelling units on the second floor. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

