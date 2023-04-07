Michael Russell Coppell

Coppell junior Michael Russell gives two thumbs up to his teammates after he reaches second base during Thursday's 7-0 win over Plano West.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

PLANO – Ever since the Coppell baseball team rallied from a five-run deficit in a 6-5 win over Plano, the Cowboys have been on a roll.

Coppell came into Thursday on a four-game win streak and in sole possession of fourth place in District 6-6A. Behind another complete-game shutout from senior pitcher Bryan Raitz and a three-run top of the first inning, the Cowboys cruised to a 7-0 win over Plano West.

