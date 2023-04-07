PLANO – Ever since the Coppell baseball team rallied from a five-run deficit in a 6-5 win over Plano, the Cowboys have been on a roll.
Coppell came into Thursday on a four-game win streak and in sole possession of fourth place in District 6-6A. Behind another complete-game shutout from senior pitcher Bryan Raitz and a three-run top of the first inning, the Cowboys cruised to a 7-0 win over Plano West.
If the Cowboys had lost to Plano on March 28, Coppell would have been 1-4 to begin district play. Now, the Cowboys are 5-3.
“It’s a credit all to them,” said Armando Garza, Coppell head coach. “That’s the kind of baseball that they play. They’re never done. We’re pretty seasoned in the infield and that experience has pushed us. We’re in it until the last out.”
The fight that Coppell (13-8-1 overall, 5-3 district) showed in its comeback win against Plano is the same type of determination that the Cowboys showed in their first at-bat on Thursday evening. Coppell battled back from being down in counts twice in the first inning to plate three runs for a 3-0 lead.
After junior Michael Russell battled back from a 2-2 count to draw a one-one walk, he advanced to second base after senior Andrew Schultz overcame a 0-2 count to draw a walk. Coppell loaded the bases after senior Tanner Sever drew the third straight walk issued by West.
Coppell made West junior Preston Paschal throw 39 pitches in the first inning, several of which were borderline throws that the Cowboys laid off.
That plate discipline paid off moments later. Senior Liam Krauss hit a high ground ball to the left side of the infield, but it was mishandled by the Wolves, allowing Russell to touch home plate to give Coppell a 1-0 lead.
Coppell had just one hit in the first inning, but it was a big one. Junior Brodie Scott lined a two-run single into right field. Although he was tagged out at second base as he attempted to extend the hit from a single to a double, his hit provided the Cowboys with some more breathing room.
“The message that we’re portraying to them is, ‘Let’s start out hot,’” Garza said. “If we can get the pitcher to throw a lot of pitches in the first inning and if we can swing the bat, we’ll be OK. They’re confident in themselves and we’ve just got to keep feeding off that.”
Scott’s hit provided more than enough run support for Raitz.
Raitz has been a huge addition to Coppell’s starting rotation. He was locked in Tuesday, tossing a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and needed 88 pitches to get through his outing. For Reitz, it was his second straight complete-game shutout. The senior right-hander struck out 12 against a total of five hits in Coppell’s 3-0 win over Plano on March 31.
West broke up Raitz’s no-hitter with a line-drive single by junior James Raecek in the fourth. The Wolves got their second hit on a single up the middle by senior Christian Gutierrez in the sixth inning.
“At the very beginning of the season, I was talking to the coaches and told them that we need at least two or three seniors that were non-starters last year to step up,” Garza said. “Bryan Raitz has answered the call with enthusiasm. He’s a little bulldog and has got a no-quit attitude. He throws three pitches for strikes, commands the zone and isn’t scared of anybody.”
Although hits were tough to come by for both teams, Russell punctuated a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with a lead-off triple in the top of the third. Russell proceeded to score on a ground-out by senior Andrew Schultz for a 4-0 Coppell lead.
Senior T.J. Pompey accounted for the longest hit of the night for the Cowboys, blasting a solo home run over the left-field fence in the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead. Coppell had six hits on the night and also capitalized on a couple of defensive mistakes by West.
Coppell will look to continue this momentum next week in a two-game series against 6-6A leader Flower Mound (21-4-2, 7-1). West (8-12-1, 1-7) will look to bounce back on Tuesday at home against Plano East.
