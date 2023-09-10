Sahana Kumar, a freshman at Coppell High School, was selected this past summer for the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. She performed violin in June 2023 with the Middle School Honors Junior Orchestra.
Sahana Kumar, a freshman at Coppell High School, was selected for the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. She performed violin in June 2023 with the Middle School Honors Junior Orchestra.
Kumar has been playing violin for five years and is a member of the Lone Star Youth Orchestra, where she has been a member for two years and played as Assistant Principal 2nd violin this year.
“The fine arts have always been important to me,” Kumar said. “In addition to playing the violin for five years, I have been singing since I was four and am very involved in the theatre program at Coppell.”
Participation in the honors ensemble at Carnegie Hall is limited to the highest-rated young performers across the world. After auditioning for the Honors Performance Series, Kumar was soon accepted after a review from the honors selection board.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Kumar said. “To be honest, I didn’t think I’d be selected when I tried out, so that makes it even more amazing that I was. One of the biggest things was being able to play with so many talented people; when everyone first started playing, it was beyond anything I expected.”
Kumar joined performers from 39 states, the District of Columbia, and India for a special performance at Carnegie Hall. The finalists came together in New York City where they had the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors and work with other performers. The Honors Performance took place on June 17, 2023 and was open to the public.
“Playing with so many people who cared about music and were so talented gave me a new perspective and made me push myself to become a better musician,” Kumar said. “And of course, being able to perform on the stage that so many amazing musicians and artists have performed on is just an awe-inspiring experience. Sitting on that stage for the first time and hearing the sound of the first measure we played is something I will never forget.”
The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world-renowned venues.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, Music Director for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”
In terms of violin, Kumar said that her next goal is to get into the Texas All-State Orchestra at least once during the next four years of high school. She said she also hopes to get several performance opportunities for both voice and violin, and aims to play a lead in one of the high school musicals.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.