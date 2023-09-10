Carnegie Hall.jpeg

Sahana Kumar, a freshman at Coppell High School, was selected this past summer for the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. She performed violin in June 2023 with the Middle School Honors Junior Orchestra. 

 Courtesy of Arun Kumar

Sahana Kumar, a freshman at Coppell High School, was selected for the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. She performed violin in June 2023 with the Middle School Honors Junior Orchestra.

Kumar has been playing violin for five years and is a member of the Lone Star Youth Orchestra, where she has been a member for two years and played as Assistant Principal 2nd violin this year.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments