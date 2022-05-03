Police Report Graphic
For the week of April 25-May 2, there was one reported aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three property thefts in the city of Coppell, according to police reports.

The assault took place at 10:38 p.m. April 29 in the 800 block of Red Cedar Way.

One of the thefts was of property valued more than $2,500 but lower than $30,000 at 10:04 p.m. April 26 in the 900 block of Sandy Lake Road.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

