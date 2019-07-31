A 55-year-old Bedford resident died in a traffic crash Tuesday near the intersection of Interstate Highway 635 and Royal Lane in Coppell.
According to police, Sherry Larock Burt was driving a 2001 white convertible eastbound on the highway around 9 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and rolled over into a creek. Police said she appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle.
Both Irving and Coppell police and fire departments responded to the incident. Traffic in both directions was impacted for several hours while officials investigated.
Police said the Coppell Police Department’s Traffic Division, a combined accident reconstruction team and the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
Investigators believe Burt was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
