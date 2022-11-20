When Antonio Wiley was hired as Coppell head football coach on Feb. 17, he set three goals for his Cowboys – make the playoffs, practice on Thanksgiving and play for a state championship.
Although Coppell was able to put just one check mark next to one of those three goals, the one goal that was met was a big one.
Coppell strung together an impressive 9-1 regular season to get back into the playoffs after not qualifying last year, earning a Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff contest at Buddy Echols Field against McKinney.
It’s a standard that Wiley had set for Wichita Falls Hirschi. Wiley finished 23-12 in three seasons as Huskies head coach. Hirschi went 12-3 in his final season with the team in 2021 and advanced to the 4A Division I state semifinals for the second time in program history.
Coppell is certainly no stranger to success, either.
Mike DeWitt finished with the most coaching wins in program history (54) before he stepped down as Cowboys head coach last December. He finished 54-35 in eight seasons at the helm with four playoff wins and two district championships.
Prior to DeWitt, Joe McBride was 51-10 in five seasons at Coppell – building the program into one of the area’s best.
And Wiley is helping to continue the Cowboys’ success in football. The buy-in to what he wants to accomplish was almost immediate. The players were quick to accept him, and he was quick to accept his players.
One of the best ways to measure Coppell’s acceptance of its new coaches, as well as to the new offensive and defensive schemes that had been installed, was to gauge the Cowboys’ success in 7-on-7 football.
“Everything we do in 7-on-7 is directly correlated to how we do on the football field on Friday nights,” Wiley said in May.
Coppell had a highly-successful 7-on-7 season.
The Cowboys went 4-0 at a state tournament qualifier in Plano, earning wins against Denton, The Colony, Arlington Lamar and Wylie East. Wiley said it was the first time that anyone for Coppell’s current team had participated in a 7-on-7 SQT. The Cowboys went 4-3 in the state tournament, held June 24-25 in College Station.
“They're getting to know me, and I'm getting to know them and their personalities,” Wiley said after the state tournament. “They're starting to understand that I go one way, and that's full throttle. I put a high level of expectation on them, and I don't lower that standard. They're constantly rising to those expectations.”
It’s been “full throttle” ever since.
The blueprint to Coppell’s 9-1 season was laid out in the Cowboys’ Week One 56-27 victory against Sachse.
Senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw demonstrated total command of Coppell’s offense. He had great timing with his receivers, received great blocking from his offensive line and he knew when to scramble for yardage when the pocket began to collapse.
Fishpaw threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns of 14-of-22 passing and also rushed for 83 yards and two scores.
Whether it was throwing to an open receiver in stride or finding a running lane, he was clutch. Fishpaw threw for 2,736 yards and 30 touchdowns and also finished second on the team with 359 rushing yards and five scores this season.
But it wasn’t just Fishpaw that made Coppell’s offense go. There was plenty of offensive talent surrounding him.
Senior wide receiver Zack Darkoch made his case as one of the most improved players in all of the Dallas area.
After he finished with 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season, he was the ultimate Swiss-army knife this season. He nearly quadrupled that number, finishing this season with 916 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Darkoch rushed for 236 yards with one touchdown and he also threw a touchdown pass.
Junior Luca Grosoli was spectacular in his second season with Coppell, finishing with 640 yards and four touchdowns.
The Cowboys also found two future standouts in junior wide receivers Ayrion Sneed and Baron Tipton. Sneed was a down-field threat for Coppell, totaling 18 receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Tipton, listed at 6-foot-4, gave the Cowboys with a tall, athletic receiver. He totaled a team-high 11 touchdowns with 488 receiving yards.
Seniors Blake Robbins and Malkam Wallace led the charge for Coppell’s rushing game. Robbins had 322 yards and five touchdowns, while Wallace had a team-high 505 yards and nine scores.
A lot of credit also goes to first-year Coppell offensive coordinator Heath Naragon, who oversaw a Cowboys’ offense that averaged 37.1 points per game. Naragon created a quarterback-friendly system.
Coppell also had a new defensive coordinator.
It took several games for the Cowboys to see the hard work pay off, but first-year Coppell coach Keenan Kitchens saw his defense come together in the final month of the season.
Kitchens grinned from ear to ear after Coppell held Plano scoreless in the first three quarters of their Nov. 3 home game and to just 208 total yards.
Senior Ike Odimegwu was quick to embrace a positional change, having moved from linebacker to defensive end prior to the start of the season. Odimegwu returned a block extra point for two points in the Cowboys’ 43-35 victory against Plano West on Oct. 21.
Senior Gabe Warren helped to lead a productive linebacker corps, while safeties Weston Polk and Matthew Williams did a solid job of protecting the middle of the field. Polk recorded two interceptions in Coppell’s win against Sachse. The Miami Hurricanes hosted Polk in October during a recruiting visit. Coppell senior defensive back Braxton Myers (Ole Miss commit) and junior Zach Cody locked down the other team’s best receivers.
Perhaps the biggest display of the Cowboys’ resilience came midway in the season. Coppell had just lost 38-3 to Lewisville on Sept. 30, but the Cowboys responded with five straight victories to clinch second place in District 6-6A.
Wiley said after Coppell’s 44-26 loss to McKinney that this season is a “building block.”
If this was a building block, just imagine the possibilities when the Cowboys reach “full throttle.”
