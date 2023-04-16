EarthFest, Theatre Coppell production, and more are in store for the Coppell community this week. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell during the week of April 16.
EcoExplorer at Biodiversity Education Center
From April 1 to 29, drop by the Biodiversity Education Center on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to learn about the local environment and become an EcoExplorer. Discover the wonders of the Coppell Nature Park through self-guided activities and interactive resources. Each theme lasts two weeks, so check the BEC Facebook page for more information.
Coppell Historical Society – Kirkland House Tours
Step back in time and tour the Kirkland House, the family home of John M. and Edna Jeanette Kirkland and their children. Built in 1904 and recently restored, the house will be open for tours from April 19 to 22, Wednesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The house was moved from its original location and restored in 2011 by The Jean and Price Daniel Foundation, the Coppell Historical Society, and the City of Coppell.
April Paint & Sip: April in Paris
Take a break from your routine and enjoy a night out with friends at the Coppell Arts Center on Friday, April 19 at 6 p.m. Paint and sip your way through a two-hour painting class to create memories and masterpieces. To learn more, visit www.coppellartscenter.org.
Theatre Coppell presents ‘Adventures of Tom Sawyer’
Experience the excitement of Mark Twain’s classic tale, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” on stage at the Coppell Arts Center from April 21 to 23, Friday and Saturday, at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. With all the major adventures of Tom and his friends, this unforgettable family favorite promises non-stop fun and adventure. Children and adults alike will enjoy this timeless tale. Tickets are available at the box office or coppellartscenter.org.
EarthFest
Join the Biodiversity Education Center on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate Earth Day with EarthFest. Explore the Coppell Nature Park, enjoy face painting and interactive activities at various vendor booths, and take a break from the fun with a showing of The Lorax at the BEC. This is an entertaining and educational experience for all ages.
