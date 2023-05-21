Activities at the Biodiversity Education Center, historical tours, and more are scheduled in Coppell this week, likely to have something for everyone. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell during the week of May 21.
Budding Curiosity - Paper Chain Snake
On Monday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Biodiversity Education Center, join the BEC staff for an education program that builds on a sense of wonder, inviting youth to explore nature and the world around them. Through activities and crafts, this program reinforces a foundation for developing positive impressions about nature. Adults are encouraged to actively participate with their children and enjoy learning together. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. This event is for ages three to five years.
Defenders of Freedom - 18th Annual Golf Outing
On May 22 at 11 a.m. at the Clubs at the Tribute in The Colony, partnering with Resiliency Brain Health in Coppell, Defenders of Freedom’s comprehensive program is changing the lives of veterans. Join them for their biggest event of the year, a two-course event with sponsors, donors, and veterans. They provide a unique opportunity for the veterans they serve to share their story with those who have funded or will fund future treatments for TBI while enjoying a great day of golf. For more information about the event, visit defendersoffreedom.us.
FCNP Wednesday Guided Hikes
On May 24 starting at 6 p.m. at the Biodiversity Education Center – Coppell Nature Park, join the Friends of Coppell Nature Park for a guided hike to discover the wonders of the local ecosystem. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Hikers are asked to wear protective clothing and bring a water bottle. This program is hosted by the Friends of Coppell Nature Park free of charge. Registration is required and the activity is open to all ages.
Coppell Historical Society – Kirkland House Tours
Built in 1904, Kirkland House is the family home of John M. And Edna Jeanette Kirkland and their children Hubert, Lois, Sallie, Jewel (Jack), Stringfellow, Louise, Carroll, and one who died in infancy. It was moved from its original location 474 feet due west and restored in 2011 by The Jean and Price Daniel Foundation, the Coppell Historical Society, and the City of Coppell. The Coppell Historical Society is offering tours May 24 through May 27, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Korean Traditional Dance Association Presents: 명무 (Myeongmu)
Korean Traditional Dance is a reflection of Korean people’s lives and emotions. The dancer’s movements are weeping willow tree branches alike, without artificial or structured movements. The dancers release various experiences of joy, anger, sorrow, and pleasure, and the audience can assimilate into those experiences through the movement of the dancer. The Korean Traditional Dance Association will be presenting at the Coppell Arts Center on May 28 at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.org.
