There are several outdoor events going on this week in Coppell, including guided hikes, an introduction to fly fishing, and more. Take a look at five events going on in the Coppell community during the week of Feb. 19.
Book club
On Monday, Feb. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons for a “no pressure book club” because you can read whatever you want. Attendees are welcome to share a recent read, an old favorite, or anything in between. You’ll leave with at least one suggestion of what to read next. This program is for adults 18 and up.
FCNP Wednesday guided hikes
On Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Biodiversity Education Center, join the Friends of Coppell Nature Park for a guided hike to discover the wonders of the local ecosystem. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Hikers are asked to wear protective clothing and bring a water bottle. This program is hosted by the Friends of Coppell Nature Park free of charge, but registration is required, which can be completed on the Coppell Community Experiences website.
Theatre Coppell present ‘The Odd Couple’
“The Odd Couple,” a Tony award-winning classic comedy centers around uptight, neat Felix Ungar and easygoing, disheveled Oscar Madison as new roommates. Theatre Coppell will be performing “The Odd Couple” at the Coppell Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at coppellartscenter.org.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Fly Fishing
Join Dallas Fly Fishers for an introduction to fly fishing on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn how to cast, tie basic fishing knots, tie flies, and discuss their uses. Participants will review equipment, learn about aquatic ecosystems, safety, ethics, regulations, and fishing skills. All equipment and materials are provided. Participants receive a TPWD basic fly fishing certificate. Children must be supervised by an adult chaperone, and registration is required, which can be completed on the Coppell Community Experiences website. This program is free of charge and space is limited. For ages 12 and up.
Lawn care for everyone
Visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Saturday Feb. 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. to hear from Dallas County Master gardener John Hunt. He will share his secrets for how to make your lawn look great with less time and effort. Bring your questions for the Q&A after the presentation. John Hunt is a pressed leaf artist, Dallas County Master Gardener, Citizen Forester, member of the Gardeners of America and Garden Writers Association. Registration is not required and this program is designed for adults and older teens.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.