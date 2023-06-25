There’s plenty to do this week whether it’s celebrating Independence Day with Party in the Park or visiting the library to engage in arts and crafts. Here are five things to do in Coppell during the week of June 25.
Movie Monday
On June 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, enjoy popcorn and a movie. This program happens weekly on Monday and this week’s movie is “How to Train Your Dragon.” Movies are subject to change without notice and children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Mixed media art workshop
On June 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, create a mixed media piece with guest instructor Laura Lester. During the program, you will be using the transfer technique on Gelli plates to create unique pieces of art. This program is open to adults age 18 and up and registration is required. Make sure to wear clothing that you don’t mind getting paint on.
FCNP Guided Hike: Insects
Join the Friends of Coppell Nature Park for a guided hike on June 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Coppell Nature Park to discover the wonders of insects found in the local ecosystem. John Pauley, a Texas Master Naturalist, BEC Docent volunteer, and Coppell resident will lead the hike. Hikers are asked to wear protective clothing and bring a water bottle. Registration is required for each participant. Children must be supervised by an adult caregiver.
Kirkland House Tours
Built in 1904, the family home of John M. and Edna Jeanette Kirkland and their children, Hubert, Lois, Sallie, Jewel (Jack), Stringfellow, Louise, Carroll, and one who died in infancy, is open for tours. It was moved from its original location 474 feet due west and restored in 2011 by The Jean and Price Daniel Foundation, the Coppell Historical Society, and the City of Coppell. Tours at the Kirkland House are offered this week Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park
Kick off the Independence Day celebration with a Party in the Park on Saturday, July 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Andrew Brown Park East. Enjoy a variety of entertainment including live music by Micky and the Motorcars and The Spazmatics, lawn games, and festive photo ops. Food trucks will be on site to purchase delicious eats and drinks. Bring-your-own picnics are also welcome. The 18-minute firework show set to the tune of patriotic music will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m. and The Spazmatics will take the stage once again for a half hour following the fireworks to “sing” everyone home.
Arianna Morrison
