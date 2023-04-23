Lindsay Patton Lexie Coppell

Sisters Lindsay Patton, left, and Lexie qualified for the Class 6A state tennis tournament in girls doubles after finishing in second place at the Region I-6A tournament.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Coppell head tennis coach Rich Foster gives his players the option to choose who they would like to team up with. So when it came time for sisters Lindsay and Lexie Patton to select their doubles partner for this season, it was only fitting that they would choose each other.

Prior to this season, Lindsay, a senior, and Lexie, a freshman, had never teamed with each other in tennis. That inexperience showed at times during the fall season. But their chemistry began to grow in the spring with the most noticeable signs coming at Coppell’s first home tournament.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments