Coppell head tennis coach Rich Foster gives his players the option to choose who they would like to team up with. So when it came time for sisters Lindsay and Lexie Patton to select their doubles partner for this season, it was only fitting that they would choose each other.
Prior to this season, Lindsay, a senior, and Lexie, a freshman, had never teamed with each other in tennis. That inexperience showed at times during the fall season. But their chemistry began to grow in the spring with the most noticeable signs coming at Coppell’s first home tournament.
It’s a partnership that has grown with every event.
The Patton sisters have thrived this postseason, having earned second place in girls doubles at the District 6-6A tournament. Last week, they qualified for the Class 6A state tournament by placing second in the Region I-6A tournament, where they competed against Southlake Carroll, El Paso and Highland Park.
For Lindsay, this will be the second consecutive season that she will compete at state. Last year, she and Coppell alum Vinay Patel finished in third place in mixed doubles. Patel and Patton did make history, defeating Austin Vandergrift’s Claire Logeman and Nico Montoya in the opening round to become the first Coppell athletes to win a state tournament match since 2017.
Now, the Patton sisters will look to finish the season on a high note and earn their place on the medal stand in San Antonio, which will host the state tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday. The quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be held Tuesday and the title bouts on Wednesday.
While Lexie will be a huge contributor for Coppell moving forward, Lindsay will play in college for Baylor, starting next fall.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, the Patton sisters chat about making the state tournament, how they got into tennis, how they feed off each other on the court and reveal what they like to do when not swinging a racket.
SLM: Congrats on qualifying for the state tournament. Describe that accomplishment.
Lindsay: I was really excited, especially with it being my senior year. Obviously, you want to keep playing to make sure that your season doesn't end. High school tennis has given me so much. I was so happy to get past a previous match in the finals and get to go one more time.
SLM: How great has it been to play with each other on the same doubles team?
Lexie: Obviously, it was me that really wanted to play with her because she has always been a strong player. It was hard at first because you have siblings telling each other what to do. But then we just realized that we're teammates and we have to get past that.
SLM: What do you feel like your sister does well on the court?
Lexie: Lindsay is a really strong hitter. She hits hard and that sets me up well at the net. She also serves very well. Just that dynamic of her being a strong player is really helpful.
Lindsay: Lexie doesn't usually share her emotions. She kind of keeps to herself. When she does tell you "nice shot" or "good job" it means a lot more and boosts your confidence. It just makes you feel good and makes you want to do more, especially from a sibling's standpoint. It's a lot different from any other doubles teammate that I have, but when she does it, it means a lot.
SLM: How did you get into tennis?
Lindsay: The daughter of our dad's co-worker started playing tennis and said for us to give it a try and see how they would like to play with these kids. We've loved it since then. We played when I was 7 and she was 4. We haven't put down the racket. We still go to the same place, Las Colinas Country Club. We still work with the same coach and (Lexie) works with someone else. It was a passion, and I couldn't have imagined not having it.
SLM: How excited are you for the chance to compete in the state tournament?
Lindsay: I'm really excited because throughout the season, my parents have told us, 'Y'all can go to state. You've worked hard to make it.' Now that we're doing it is crazy.
SLM: Lindsay, what did you like about Baylor?
Lindsay: It's close to home and that is one of the biggest reasons why I liked Baylor. I don't do well being further away. I like being closer so I can drive up and be with them. I also like it's going to give me a lot of opportunities and allow me to grow as a player in a big program like that. It'll give me a lot more practice time than I did in high school. I'm also doing a business program. It's called the Hankamer Scholars. I'll be a part of that. It'll give me a lot of opportunities in the business school.
SLM: What do you like to do when you’re not playing tennis?
Lindsay: I like to shop and hang out with friends, family. Just a lot of normal kids' stuff.
Lexie: This year, I have a bigger appreciation for my friends because we're all going our separate ways. We're going to all of the football games on Friday night. I go to the baseball games. It's just finding ways to hang out and make memories that I'll carry over to college that I won't forget. And prom is next week. I'm trying to make the most of my year.
