Piano duets foster everlasting friendship between Coppell locals

Eleanor Otto and Betsy Wilcox have been playing duets on the piano for 30 years, learning from one another and perfecting their performance skills.
The duo started playing together on a Yamaha digital piano at Otto’s lakehouse on Cedar Creek Reservoir many years ago, quickly discovering they both enjoyed playing piano together and have been doing it ever since.
“If it hadn’t been for Betsy, I probably would have just played a few hymns at the Sunday school and that’d be it,” Otto said. “But this way, I guess it’s helped my poor old fingers and to keep them more agile than usual.”
The pair now practices on a Baldwin piano, which used to belong to a close friend of theirs. It is a replacement of another Baldwin piano that used to be Otto’s mother-in-law’s piano.
“My husband's mother had this lovely Baldwin grand, which we inherited and that's the one I had for a long time, until fairly recently,” Otto said. “I think I wore it out.”
They got their start playing in senior facilities because Otto’s husband was in a nursing home in Lewisville and the women would go to the city to play for him and for anyone else who would listen.
“He was there for three years and I guess we went for all those three years,” Otto said. “We’ve been going to several different senior facilities to play.”
Most recently, Wilcox and Otto had the opportunity to play at the Remington at Valley Ranch in Irving on Tuesday, Oct. 11. This will be the second time they have played together at the facility.
Otto began taking piano lessons when she was 11. She is now 98. Piano was just a hobby for her as she attended the University of Texas and earned her undergraduate degree in bacteriology and minored in chemistry. She went on to get her Master’s in Immunology and worked making vaccines as a full-time job before she married her husband.
Her father’s mother had a Steinway Grand Piano, which is what Otto practiced on when she was taking classes.
“I took classes for two and a half years and then the prices went up and mother and daddy couldn’t afford it because teachers don’t make that much money, so we had to stop,” Otto said. “Later when I came here [Coppell], I ended up finally deciding that I’d like to maybe try teaching piano.”
She studied under a concert pianist and made an effort to attend workshops and eventually began teaching piano.
Wilcox began learning piano in the fourth grade and taught herself how to play the organ and played at a little church in Tennessee, which is where she is from. She is now in her 70s.
“I’ve always had a piano and I’ve always kept it up,” Wilcox said. “I got my grand piano 10, 12 years ago, maybe more than that, and then my house flooded six or seven years ago and I lost that one, but I got another one, which isn’t quite as good, but it’s OK.”
The duo has several favorite songs they like to play together, but will perform a solo every once in a while whenever they play at assisted living facilities. Otto’s favorite solo to play is “Cuban Love Song,” which is a song out of a book gifted to her by her father.
“When I was living at home, my father bought a book for me of Cuban love songs and Xavier Cugat was a very well-known band leader from Cuba and so this is out of that book and I’ve always liked the rhythm,” she said.
Wilcox enjoys playing more classical music and tries to incorporate classical music as often as she can in the line-up at the living facilities, but they usually have specific requests.
Otto and Wilcox have plans to continue to play together as often as they can and being musical partners for so many years has meant a great deal to the duo.
“She is a remarkable woman,” Wilcox said. “It's just been an honor and a privilege to know her. It's just been one of the blessings of my life.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
