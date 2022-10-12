 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
In the key of life

Piano duets foster everlasting friendship between Coppell locals

  • 0
D71E1AE3-5073-41AF-BF5B-1261D9605F02.jpeg

Otto plays solo on the Baldwin piano in her living room where Wilcox and her practice together.

Eleanor Otto and Betsy Wilcox have been playing duets on the piano for 30 years, learning from one another and perfecting their performance skills.

The duo started playing together on a Yamaha digital piano at Otto’s lakehouse on Cedar Creek Reservoir many years ago, quickly discovering they both enjoyed playing piano together and have been doing it ever since.

tempImageC9Asv6.jpg

Betsy Wilcox, left, and Eleanor Otto, right, posing in front of the Baldwin piano they practice on together. 
tempImageFtHbNX.jpg

A photograph of Wilcox and Otto playing duets at one of the assisted living facilities during Christmas time one year.
619BDD92-F472-46C3-92E6-3F39DAB3C0F9.jpeg

“Cuban Love Song” sheet music gifted to Otto by her father that serves as her favorite song to play solo.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred