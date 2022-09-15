On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Coppell Historical Society will put on their Pioneer Day event along with a ribbon cutting of Minyard’s Grocery and Market.

The Coppell Historical Society has had several Pioneer Day events, but COVID-19 interrupted it for several years. Jean Murph, one of the Coppell Historical Society’s founders, said she would like for it to become annual to allow “for the community to come together and celebrate the town’s roots.”

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

