On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Coppell Historical Society will put on their Pioneer Day event along with a ribbon cutting of Minyard’s Grocery and Market.
The Coppell Historical Society has had several Pioneer Day events, but COVID-19 interrupted it for several years. Jean Murph, one of the Coppell Historical Society’s founders, said she would like for it to become annual to allow “for the community to come together and celebrate the town’s roots.”
Not only has Murph been with the Coppell Historical Society for around 30 years, she is a vital part to the city. She owned and published the Citizens' Advocate newspaper for 34 years and co-wrote “Coppell, Texas: A History,” which is sold at Minyard’s Grocery and Market.
The ribbon cutting for Minyard’s on the same day will celebrate the grand opening of the Coppell Historical Society’s Gift Shop. The new shop will have several locally-made products including soaps and candles.
“I’ll be working there and helping people and trying to show them all of our wonderful products we have,” said Jane Moore, a member of the Coppell Historical Society. “We have some really interesting things like some custom made bath and body products that are from Grapevine Springs.”
The store has been open since 1932 and served as a museum for Minyard’s corporate headquarters before it shut down in 2011. With the new gift shop, the community will have opportunities to actually purchase items such as the locally-made soaps and candles, as well as custom-made coasters that can not be found in town anywhere else.
On Oct. 15, the community will have the opportunity to get together and celebrate the grand opening of the Minyard’s gift shop as well as participate in the several Pioneer Day activities that are planned.
The goal of the day is to allow locals to “walk through Coppell’s history,” Murph said. The community is encouraged to participate in the petting farm, experience early Coppell skills and crafts, remember the railroad influence and much more.
“We will have crafts and skills representing the activities of early Coppell settlers, from making bread, butter, jam and grinding coffee to resoling shoes, sewing, and experiencing the job of the town’s iceman,” Murph said.
The event takes place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Right now, the Minyard’s Grocery and Market is only open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., but Moore said she is looking to expand those hours.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
