The Coppell Historical Society is busy getting ready for Pioneer Day on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Park, where visitors are invited to take a "walk through Coppell's history."  

Entering through the parking lot on S. Coppell Road, guests will view four phases of early Coppell life and experience craft and skill activities related to each. There will be life-size figures for each phase, including Sam Houston, a Native American, a huge train engine, and a scarecrow that represents early farming and family life. All ages can experience early activities, such as whittling, writing with quill pens, making bead bracelets, searching for arrowheads, helping make butter and bread, and making scarecrow dolls for home gardens.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

