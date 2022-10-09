The Coppell Historical Society is busy getting ready for Pioneer Day on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Park, where visitors are invited to take a "walk through Coppell's history."
Entering through the parking lot on S. Coppell Road, guests will view four phases of early Coppell life and experience craft and skill activities related to each. There will be life-size figures for each phase, including Sam Houston, a Native American, a huge train engine, and a scarecrow that represents early farming and family life. All ages can experience early activities, such as whittling, writing with quill pens, making bead bracelets, searching for arrowheads, helping make butter and bread, and making scarecrow dolls for home gardens.
A big hit with the kids will be the live petting farm that accompanies the farming theme. There will also be wagon rides and free snow cones.
Another big hit is sure to be the grand opening of the Minyard Grocery Store Museum & Gift Shop, with custom made Grapevine Springs body products and candles, quilts, ornaments, books and more. Members of the Minyard family and former Minyard’s employees will be present around 9:30 a.m. for a formal ribbon cutting.
All Pioneer Day events are free. Heritage Park is located at 700 S. Coppell Road, at the intersection with Bethel Road. Follow Coppell Historical Society on Instagram. More information is online atwww.coppellhistoricalsociety.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
