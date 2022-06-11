Coppell residents can look forward to five new neighborhood parks.
Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Board met on Monday and discussed where in the development process these particular parks are in the process.
Presleigh Williams, Coppell Parks and Recreation’s communication specialist, talked with the Coppell Gazette about how the parks will improve residents’ quality of life. Williams said these projects have been in the making for a long time and were each moved into their respective design phases as funding was made available.
“Each of these projects seeks to preserve the aesthetics of the community while addressing necessary erosion, connectivity or maintenance issues in hopes that residents can continue to enjoy these parks for years to come,” she said.
Magnolia Park
"The Magnolia Park Trail Connection Project is currently in its design phase,” Williams said. “This is an at-grade trail that will run along the south shore of the pond in Magnolia Park. Along with the trail, the city plans to install armoring along the bank to prevent erosion. This project will consist of an 8-foot-wide concrete path that will connect a critical segment of trail, providing greater connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists."
Duck Pond Park
"The Duck Pond Park Project is also in its design phase,” Williams said. “Improvements to The Duck Pond Park consist of pond edge re-establishment, retaining walls, concrete channel lining, site grading, sidewalk paving, playground surface replacement, headwall replacement, drainage flume replacement, landscape reestablishment and irrigation. The Duck Pond Park is the first neighborhood park established in Coppell in 1978."
Thweatt Park
"The Thweatt Park Project is currently in the bid phase,” Williams said. “Improvements to Thweatt Park consist of installing a clay liner in the pond, regarding the existing channel, concrete headwall, and erosion control."
Cricket Field
"A cricket field has been on the radar of the Parks and Recreation Department for years,” Williams said. “This has been a request from the community on and off over the last several years and has also been a priority item for the Parks and Recreation Board. We are very excited to bring the sport of cricket to Coppell. The cricket field will be located next to Wagon Wheel Field 6 behind the new Fire Station #4. The design of the field is complete, and we hope to begin construction by the end of summer."
Moore Road Boardwalk
"The project at Moore Road Park is an elevated trail section consisting of approximately 485 linear feet of boardwalk,” Williams said. “Once installed, this boardwalk will complete a missing trail segment at the southern end of park. This will increase connectivity in the Moore Road and Andrew Brown Parks."
