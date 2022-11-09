Weston Polk

Coppell sophomore safety Weston Polk had the first interception of his high school career in the Cowboys’ first game of the season against Sachse.

 Submitted photo

The last name Polk has been synonymous with Coppell High School athletics.

Chad was an all-state selection at catcher as a senior in 1993 before eventually playing at Baylor in 1997 and 1998. That’s in addition to playing quarterback for Coppell’s football team.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments