The last name Polk has been synonymous with Coppell High School athletics.
Chad was an all-state selection at catcher as a senior in 1993 before eventually playing at Baylor in 1997 and 1998. That’s in addition to playing quarterback for Coppell’s football team.
Those athletic genes have been passed down to his children. Hudson, a 2020 Coppell graduate, was named district MVP in baseball as a sophomore and he now plays catcher for the Arkansas Razorbacks. That’s in addition to playing football.
Walker, a 2022 Coppell graduate, was a two-sport athlete in baseball and football, before exclusively playing baseball in his junior and senior seasons. He is now following in his father’s footsteps at Baylor.
Now the torch has been passed to another member of the Polk family.
Sophomore Weston Polk is in his second season playing safety for the Coppell football team. He has helped the Cowboys to enjoy a breakout season. Coppell defeated Flower Mound, 39-21, last Friday to clinch a playoff berth and improve to 8-1 on the season.
Polk made an immediate impact in Coppell’s first game of the season against Sachse, grabbing the first interception of his high-school career. Along with senior safety Matthew Williams and senior defensive back Braxton Myers (Ole Miss commit) and junior defensive back Zach Cody, the Cowboys possess a stout secondary.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Polk chats about playing safety for the first time, players and coaches that have aided his development, as well a recent visit with the University of Miami.
SLM: Congrats on Coppell making the playoffs. Talk about that accomplishment.
WP: Last year, we obviously didn't make the playoffs. Coach (Antonio) Wiley immediately came into this program and he told us, 'My goals are much bigger than to make the playoffs.' He told us that if we made the playoffs to be proud of making the playoffs, and we were.
It's a great feeling, but at the same time, we've got to know that we can't be happy with just making the playoffs. We can't be complacent making the playoffs. We've got to be better. But it was a great feeling on Friday experiencing something that I've never experienced before. It was awesome.
SLM: How would you describe your experience playing safety for the Coppell football team?
WP: Coming into high school, I had never played safety. There were a few upperclassmen at the time. Matthew Williams was a junior. He's a senior this year. And Charlie Barker played, and now he's in college. He taught me how to play safety, and I have some coaches as well.
Coach (Karl) Pointer from last year, he was great at teaching me to play safety. He took me under his wing and taught me how to play. This year, with this new defense, coach (Keenan) Kitchens is doing a great job of filling me in and telling me how to play safety. I feel like that I've been taught very well, along with my other coaches and teammates.
SLM: You mentioned coach Kitchens. What advice has he given you to allow you to continue to grow as a safety?
WP: He lets coach Wiley do the yelling. He's laid back and understands it's a physical and mental challenge to play safety. There are a lot of things that you have to worry about.
His approach at is to slow the game down and make sure that you are thinking and you're not just scared. That is something that I struggled with last year, but coach Kitchens has helped me to calm down during games. He has helped to slow down the game for me. He makes sure that I am mentally prepared for a game.
SLM: How good is the on-field chemistry between you and Matthew Williams?
WP: Our parents had always known each other. I had never really known him, but once I came in last year as a freshman, he kind of took me under his wing.
Me and him have built a really good friendship, both on and off the field. He's always there for me. During the games, we always talk what we're seeing, and it helps. If you're not on the same page as the other safety, things can go wrong. Me and Matt's chemistry is just about as good as it gets.
SLM: You and your family have been synonymous with Coppell High School athletics. Your father, Chad, and brothers, Hudson and Walker, played both baseball and football. How much of an honor is it to follow in their footsteps?
WP: Since I was born, I remember coming to the Coppell games. Even before my brothers played, I came and thought that it was the coolest thing. I just wanted to play high school football, and that's what motivated me when I was young. That's what kind of motivated me when I was younger.
Walker made the team as a middle linebacker. Watching him go out there and play for the team that I always wanted to play for was cool. I wanted to be like him. My older brother played a big role in motivating me. My dad always had pictures of him playing at Coppell for me to look at. I just always wanted to carry that tradition.
SLM: You recently took your first college visit on Oct. 26 at the University of Miami. How would you assess that visit?
WP: Once again, you go back to my older brother Walker's visits. And Hudson, even though he played baseball, he would still go on visits and would still go to the football games. That motivated me more than anything to go, being able to go on the field at those football games.
I remember leaving the stadiums thinking that is what I want to do more than anything. When I got the call from Miami, it was a dream come true. It was an awesome experience, for sure.
