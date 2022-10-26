Several project updates and proclamations were addressed during the City of Coppell’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
During the work session, Adam Richter, the Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation at City of Coppell, gave a Moore Road Boardwalk Project update.
After strong community input in 2019, Coppell City Council provided direction to move forward with the Moore Road Boardwalk Project and in 2020 it was put on hold because the city questioned how sales tax would be used moving forward.
In 2021, the city council provided direction to move forward on the project again, but there were some storm water drainage issues and in 2022, the design phase was completed and the project went out to bid by Rebcon, LLC in the amount of $1.96 million.
The next steps for this project is to award a bid to Rebcon, LLC in the amount of $1.96 million, then at a later city council meeting, move to begin the construction phase in February 2023 with a project timeline of eight to 10 months, but that timeline is subject to change.
During the regular session, Coppell Mayor Wes Mays proclaimed the designation of Oct. 21, 2022 as “Korean Hanbok Day” and proclaimed the designation of October as “Arbor Day Celebration Month.”
In other business, Coppell City Manager Mike Land gave project updates, stating that the Discover Coppell, Texas website is being launched as a way to make Coppell a destination for travelers. He also stated that the cricket field construction is under way. As long as the weather holds up, the construction should be done by the end of the year, Land said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.