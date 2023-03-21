The Coppell Planning and Zoning Commission met last week to discuss the demolition of two existing structures and a new potential development in Old Town Coppell on the southwest corner of W. Bethel Road and Main Street.

The current site is home to two structures, one of which was built in 1948 as the Coppell Baptist Church, replacing an earlier building that was erected in 1869. The other structure is an education building, which was built in 1953 as an addition to the church and housed the kitchen, nursery, and Sunday school rooms.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

