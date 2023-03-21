The Coppell Planning and Zoning Commission met last week to discuss the demolition of two existing structures and a new potential development in Old Town Coppell on the southwest corner of W. Bethel Road and Main Street.
The current site is home to two structures, one of which was built in 1948 as the Coppell Baptist Church, replacing an earlier building that was erected in 1869. The other structure is an education building, which was built in 1953 as an addition to the church and housed the kitchen, nursery, and Sunday school rooms.
In December 2022, a request for this site failed by a vote of 3-4 by the Coppell City Council and the applicant requested seven lots, three of which would be mixed-use office and residential, two mixed-use retail and residential, one retail building, and one parking lot.
The applicant has returned with a new proposal and the two current buildings would need to be removed from the site to allow for this development.
During the public hearing at the Coppell planning and zoning meeting last week, several members of the community came to speak in opposition of the project citing that it would affect businesses already in the area, it would change the feel of Old Town, and that the demolition of the two buildings already there would "be a mistake."
While those concerns were brought up, the applicant said that he is willing to work with the community on what companies would occupy the proposed development spaces.
The main change from the previously submitted proposal to the most current one is the proposed uses for the buildings, with restaurant uses being added and the addition of a medical office and retail in one of the buildings. The proposed uses for the six buildings are as follows:
Building one and two: office ground floor and residential above;
Building three: retail or restaurant ground floor and retail above;
Building four and five: retail or restaurant ground floor and residential above;
Building six: medical office or retail or restaurant below and residential above.
For the buildings with a residential component, the residential portion will be located on the second floor and will have two garage spaces on the ground level accessed from the rear of the lot. Parking for the site will be a combination of garage parking, on-street parking on Main Street, parking on the proposed Lot 7X, and parking from existing public parking spaces nearby.
Design elements and materials for the proposed buildings are in compliance with the Historic District design guidelines.
The first item for new development was approved unanimously as submitted, subject to the staff conditions. There were 15 staff conditions noted during the meeting. The second item regarding demolition was approved with two commission oppositions. The item will come before the Coppell City Council on April 11.
For any resident wishing to speak on the future of Old Town, join city staff on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the senior and community center to take part in a facilitated conversation about the next steps for the area.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
