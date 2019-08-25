Putting people first: Coppell MS West principal says to never lose sight of your purpose

Sarah Thornton was recently selected as the new principal of Coppell Middle School West. Since 2014, Thornton served as assistant principal at CMS West. Before she came to the district, Thornton worked as dean of students in Irving ISD. In addition, Thornton has spent five years as a language arts and social studies educator. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Texas State University and her master’s degree in education from the University of Texas at Arlington. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in education.
What inspired you to get into education?
I always knew that I wanted to be an educator. I had incredible teachers that pushed me, supported me and cheered for me. So much of who I am today is because of the wonderful teachers that I had. I wanted to be for other children what those teachers were for me. I truly believe that this work is a privilege and a calling.
How does it feel to be selected principal of CMS West?
This is such an incredible honor for me. I remember the days of playing school and dreaming of being a teacher. I never imagined this for myself then. I am here because of the amazing people who have supported me, believed in me and been such wonderful teammates. West feels like home to me, and the staff and students there are my family.
What are you most looking forward to this school year?
I’m excited to continue to serve this campus and district, and to find new ways to bring our school and community together. I know that when we all work together it creates a meaningful experience for our students.
What do you think makes Coppell ISD special?
Coppell ISD is a place where we put people first. The experience that both students and adults have when they walk into our schools is crucial. It’s important to me that everyone we serve feels valued, respected and cared for. Coppell ISD is also a place where we continue to push ourselves to grow and learn. This is for both adults and children. We want to continue to provide the very best education we can for our students, in a way that meets their individual needs, while recognizing their unique gifts, passions and stories.
In your opinion, what makes a good principal?
A good principal is a servant leader and cares deeply for every student, staff member, parent and community member with whom they come in contact. They put people first, celebrate success, support struggles, listen more than they speak and motivate everyone they serve to give their very best by being an example of hard work. More than anything else, a good principal hires and supports the very best possible staff.
What advice would you give anyone considering a career in education?
Know your why and never lose sight of your purpose. My why is that I want to impact the lives of children and other educators in a profound way. No matter what is happening, I never lose sight of why I do this work.
How do you spend your summer vacations normally?
Spending time with my family and friends and thinking about the upcoming school year. The summer is a wonderful time to plan for the return of staff and students. I also love to travel and binge watch my favorite TV shows.
What's your favorite book?
Lately, my reading has all been related to my doctoral work, but I love young adult literature. I like being able to talk to students about what they are reading. I go back to the “Harry Potter” series over and over because I love the alternate world she creates and the powerful lessons about being who you are and persevering through difficult circumstances.
What's the most beautiful place you've ever been?
I love the beach! There is something about the sound of the waves and being able to see such a long way that I always love.
What motivates you?
My family! I was raised by the most loving and supportive parents. They are always my cheerleaders and they believe I can do anything. My extended family is a continuation of that love and support. They make me laugh, they encourage me, and they support how much I love this work by being a part of it.
My friends! My family doesn’t live locally and my friends are part of my chosen family. They invite me to family dinner, encourage me, and remind me of how the village around us makes us stronger.
The staff at Coppell Middle School West! I’ve never worked with a more generous, loving, and hard-working group of people. They are also part of my chosen family. They motivate me every day to be better. They are so good at what they do and they love children and one another in a special way.
