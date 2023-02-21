IRVING – Coppell head girls basketball coach Ryan Murphy called out the play “ISO Jules.”
With less than two minutes remaining in Tuesday’s Region I-6A quarterfinal and the Cowgirls and South Grand Prairie deadlocked in a 34-34 tie, Coppell drew up an isolation play for their star guard.
But as LaMendola drew a triple team, she re-directed a pass with her right hand to junior Ella Spiller, who was left wide open in the right corner. Spiller made a 3-pointer and added a layup moments later to propel Coppell to a 43-39 win over South Grand Prairie at Irving MacArthur. She finished with 12 points.
“Me and Jules mess around all of the time in the gym,” Spiller said. “We’ve done that as a joke sometimes. She’s amazing. She got the defenders to collapse on her and kicked it out. I couldn’t have done it without my team.”
Spiller calls LaMendola her “big sis.”
“I saw her coming and saw the corner was wide open,” LaMendola said. “I trust my shooters.”
Revenge was sweet for the Cowgirls (36-3). SGP rallied to end Coppell’s season in this same round of the playoffs last year. But Murphy praised his Cowgirls for how they kept their composure in the second half, especially after the Warriors rallied from eight down in the third quarter to take a 26-24 lead on a layup by junior Anyla Herbert.
“I think last year we went into that game hoping it was competitive,” Murphy said. “I don’t truly believe that the girls thought they were going to win that game. The experience last year made them realize that it is a game that they can win. During the timeouts in the fourth quarter, all they kept saying was, ‘We've got this. We've got this.’ Ella made some big shots and we hit our free throws.”
Final: Coppell 43, SPG 39Cowgirls avenge last year's playoff loss to the Warriors, advance to the Region 1-6A semifinals.@juleslamendola makes two free throws with 6.4 left to seal the win.She finished with 20 points.Ella Spiller put Coppell ahead for good with a 3. pic.twitter.com/B5qGHMpRmT— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) February 22, 2023
Now, the Cowgirls are moving on to the regional semifinals for the first time since 1990. Coppell will play Southlake Carroll at 6 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center in Fort Worth. The Dragons earned a 55-51 win over North Crowley, also on Tuesday. The other semifinal will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Little Elm taking on Keller.
Free throws proved to be a huge advantage for Coppell. The Cowgirls went 9-of-10 at the charity stripe, while the Warriors went just 6-of-11.
SGP made things interesting in the final minute after Spiller’s five-point outburst. Warriors junior Taliyah Parker, a five-star recruit who is listed as the No. 22 player in the nation for the class of 2024 by ESPN, made a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds remaining to reduce the SGP deficit to 41-39.
But LaMendola delivered the final blow, making two free throws with 6.4 left for a 43-39 lead.
“We have a drill in practice called '21 and five,'” Spiller said. “You’ve got to make 21 free throws in five minutes. If you don’t, you’ve got to run down and back. I think we crushed it tonight because we don’t want to do 21 and five tomorrow.”
LaMendola delivered clutch play after clutch play all night, using her 6-foot-1 frame and quick feet to drive around SGP's defenders. She made two layups in the first 2:11 of the third quarter to open up a 21-14 lead for Coppell. LaMendola, an Indiana signee, also delivered a perfect pass to senior Allyssa Potter, who made a 3-pointer from the left wing 12 seconds into the fourth quarter for a 31-26 Cowgirls lead.
LaMendola led all scorers with 20 points.
“I knew that I could do it,” she said. “It was about our execution. I knew that I could get to the basket a lot if I made the right moves.”
So did Spiller.
“I think I thrive in pressure,” she said. “I play basketball in the backyard with my brother and my dad. They’ll be yelling in my face, touching me when I’m shooting free throws. It all came down to muscle memory and it went in.”
