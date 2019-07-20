Keep Coppell Beautiful (KBC) announced that registration for the KCB Teen committee is open to teens, ages 14-17.
Keep Coppell Beautiful (KCB), an affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful, is a committee that organizes opportunities to preserve and beautify our community through waste reduction, litter prevention, beautification and environmental stewardship. The KCB Teen committee requires a five-month commitment from the teens, August through December.
During this time, the students will volunteer their time for nature-based education projects and outreach throughout Coppell. In 2019, the KCB Teens planned a litter clean-up, created an Earth Day planting activity for elementary students and hosted educational outreach at the farmers market to educate visitors on the importance of bees.
Share your passion for the environment and discover a new way to earn service hours while giving back to the community.
