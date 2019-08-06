Congressman Kenny Marchant (R-Texas) announced Monday that he is retiring and will not be seeking re-election in 2020.
Marchant serves as representative of the 24th Congressional District of Texas, which includes Carrollton and Coppell. He said in a statement that he is looking forward to finishing out his term and returning to Texas to start a new chapter. Marchant lives in Coppell with his wife Donna.
“For the last 40 years, I have served my fellow North Texans, starting in local government as the mayor and as a city council member of Carrollton, then to Austin as a nine-term state representative and then on to serving today in Washington, DC,” Marchant said in a statement. “What a wonderful opportunity it has been to serve them, and I want to thank them for trusting in me.”
Marchant was elected to represent the 24th District in 2004.
During last year’s election, Marchant held on to his seat by obtaining 50.6 percent of the votes, beating out challenger Jan McDowell (D). Marchant serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means as well as the House Committee on Ethics. In addition, he serves as a member of the Subcommittee on Health and the Subcommittee on Trade.
“Again, I want to thank the constituents of the 24th District of Texas for letting me serve, and I look forward to being back in Texas full time,” Marchant said.
Shortly after Marchant’s retirement announcement, Beth Van Duyne, former Irving mayor and former regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, announced on Facebook that she will be running for the soon to be vacant spot.
