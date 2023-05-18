Coppell football 7 on 7

The Coppell football team has clinched a berth in the 7-on-7 football Division I state tournament.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Nothing came easy for the Coppell football team at last weekend’s 7-on-7 state-qualifying tournament in Arlington, but the Cowboys made more than enough plays to qualify for the Division I state tournament for the second consecutive season.

Coppell went 3-0 in pool play with wins over Fort Worth All Saints (28-14), Crowley (32-25) and Colleyville Heritage (26-18) before topping Byron Nelson (34-27) in overtime of the state qualifying round.

