Rotary Club of Coppell awarded scholarships to four Coppell High School and New Tech seniors to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awaking (RYLA) camp this summer. These young leaders spent a week in a in a challenging program of discussions, inspirational addresses, leadership training and social activities designed to enhance personal development, leadership skills and good citizenship.
“I learned many valuable lessons, not only from the key note speakers but was inspired by my fellow senior campers and my camp counselors,” said Alishba Javaid, a RYLA camper. “The energy there was truly special, and I’m so glad I got the opportunity to experience it! From the engaging activities to the special bonds. I will definitely use these lessons to become a better leader in my community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.