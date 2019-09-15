Rotary Camp

Rotary Club of Coppell awarded scholarships to four Coppell High School and New Tech seniors to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awaking (RYLA) camp this summer. These young leaders spent a week in a in a challenging program of discussions, inspirational addresses, leadership training and social activities designed to enhance personal development, leadership skills and good citizenship.

 “I learned many valuable lessons, not only from the key note speakers but was inspired by my fellow senior campers and my camp counselors,” said Alishba Javaid, a RYLA camper.  “The energy there was truly special, and I’m so glad I got the opportunity to experience it! From the engaging activities to the special bonds. I will definitely use these lessons to become a better leader in my community.” 

