The Rotary Club of Coppell celebrated its 40th anniversary last week while also honoring the organization’s new 2023-2024 board during an installation celebration on Thursday, June 15.
Steve Preston, Rotary Club of Coppell’s new president, plans to put an emphasis on building the organization’s international programs, new member engagement, and long-term planning within the next year. These aspects were lost track of during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Preston said he hopes to keep things going as well as they are today.
“Engaging is just a matter of getting members engaged quickly,” Preston said. “And as far as long-term, we don’t really do any long-range planning and it’s something that Rotary International is starting to push a little bit more.”
Preston has been a resident of Coppell since 1991 and built restaurants for a living. He has been involved with the Rotary for five years and got involved after a friend told him about it at a party, when he was looking for an opportunity to volunteer and serve.
Rotary Club of Coppell has members that have been with the organization a long time, engaging with new members and staying involved on the board. Preston said that planning two to three years out is important in the Rotary because it helps with the transfer of leadership in different positions.
Serving alongside Preston this year includes John Hill, George Ritcheske, Scott Eppelman, Rueben Mupandasekwa, Rob Raroque, Vicki Chiavetta, Balki Chamkura, Crystal Bates, and Suzy Cravens.
When it comes to international programs, the Rotary Club of Coppell board members are the ones that initiate those opportunities. Preston said that the organization is able to focus more on international opportunities since Coppell does not have as many direct needs as other communities, allowing them to put their energy into programs in other countries.
“We’ve got a pretty diverse group and in that group, we’ve got citizens that are from other countries,” Preston said. “We’ve got a husband and wife team that are doctors from India and another member that is from Zimbabwe. We’ve been able to make that connection and they’ve come to the group with projects overseas and we’ve managed to put them together.”
In Zimbabwe, the Rotary Club of Coppell has helped to purify several water sources in different communities, which has helped make an impact on not just the drinking water, but the children and their educational opportunities, Preston said.
“We’ve got plans to do more of those in Zimbabwe and we’ve even been approached by some other countries as well,” he said.
Another international program that the Rotary is working on is benefitting hospitals in small communities that do not have any facilities or equipment for babies that are born premature. Members of the rotary have helped to raise money to purchase equipment and then train staff to utilize the equipment with the help of doctors who are part of the organization.
According to Preston, the Rotary has helped save the lives of around 8,000 babies every year who would not have survived without that equipment. The Rotary Club of Coppell is about to assist with another three facilities in Ethiopia, and have plans to help hospitals in Zimbabwe and Brazil as well.
“It’s all funded by our flag program that we do each year,” Preston said. “In a manner of speaking, every person in the city of Coppell can say that they’ve got a hand in this thing and I don’t think any of them know it or know the degree of what we’re doing.”
Preston said the Rotary Club of Coppell is always welcoming new members and those interested can visit www.coppellrotary.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
