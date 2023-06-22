The Rotary Club of Coppell celebrated its 40th anniversary last week while also honoring the organization’s new 2023-2024 board during an installation celebration on Thursday, June 15.

Steve Preston, Rotary Club of Coppell’s new president, plans to put an emphasis on building the organization’s international programs, new member engagement, and long-term planning within the next year. These aspects were lost track of during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Preston said he hopes to keep things going as well as they are today.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

