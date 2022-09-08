The Rotary Club of Coppell is a nonprofit group focused on doing service work in the community, aiming to make Coppell a great place to live and work.
This past Labor Day, the Rotary Club of Coppell helped provide 1,700 flags and fly them in front of homes and businesses for a week. The club does this for five major holidays which include Labor Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day.
Each home and business that the club provides a flag for pays a yearly subscription which goes into dollars to help the community and to help the Rotary Foundation internationally, said Suzanne Cravens, president of the Rotary Club of Coppell. The Rotary Club also pays local civic groups to place the flags out, like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
“You have all these darling Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in their uniforms picking up these flags, carrying down the steps, loading them into trucks and then they have routes that they drive and put the flags up,” she said. “That’s what a lot of people think when they hear Coppell Rotary, they think of the flag program because that’s our major fundraiser. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
Cravens got involved with the Rotary Club when her husband was president five years ago and had a passion for serving the community. The club meets on the first and third Thursday of every month at Cypress Waters where they discuss what’s going on in Coppell and internationally and what they can do to help.
The Rotary Club of Coppell started in 1983 and has a diverse community of members. There are people in the club who range in age from 20 to 70 and diverse in nationality with members from across the globe.
“It's just the kind of club that you love being with because every time you're with these people, you learn something new,” Cravens said.
One of the Rotary Club’s most recent projects was “Notes and Nibbles,” a service project where local Rotarians benefited Coppell schools. Members assembled snack packs for youth containing granola bars, juice boxes, fruit cups and more. Not only did the club make over 350 bags, members wrote encouraging notes to students receiving the snack packs. This specific project helped address short term hunger gaps in the community, she said.
There are several other community service programs the club does in partnership with Coppell ISD or local nonprofits. Some of their biggest partnerships or donors include Metrocrest Services, the high school Interact Club, and the Coppell Community Gardens.
The Rotary Club also has a youth leadership opportunity called Camp RYLA, which stands for Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and features CISD students who apply for scholarships valued at $1,500 each, Cravens said.
“This Rotary Club is just a bunch of like minded individuals who want to make the world a better place,” she said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
