The Rotary Club of Coppell is a nonprofit group focused on doing service work in the community, aiming to make Coppell a great place to live and work.

This past Labor Day, the Rotary Club of Coppell helped provide 1,700 flags and fly them in front of homes and businesses for a week. The club does this for five major holidays which include Labor Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

