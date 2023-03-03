On Thursday morning, supporters of the Coppell girls basketball team stood outside of the fieldhouse on the west side of the school and waved to the Cowgirls, who acknowledged their adoring fans.
Players and coaches captured the moment on their cell phones. It was just the start of a chartered bus ride to San Antonio, where Coppell will compete in the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Coppell (38-3) played San Antonio Clark (32-3) in one of two semifinal games on Friday night with the winner playing either DeSoto or Pearland in Saturday night’s state title game at the Alamodome.
But just two years ago, Coppell was a program that was still adjusting to a first-time head coach. Ryan Murphy, who was hired as Cowgirls head coach in the summer of 2019 after spending the two previous seasons as an assistant under former Coppell head boys coach and current athletic director Kit Pehl, went 18-17 in his first season at the helm and 13-13 the following year as the Cowgirls but missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
Despite going 31-30 in his first two seasons at Coppell, Murphy believed that the program was heading in the right direction.
"The first two years, we really tried to change the culture of the program and build a new standard of what it means to be a Coppell girls basketball player,” he said.
What is the new standard that Murphy wanted for Coppell?
“Toughness,” he said.
Still, it was about getting what was an inexperienced team more playing time.
“We were young,” he said. “We took our lumps, going through those learning experiences.
“My second year, we started about three sophomores and we brought Ella (Spiller). She started some and also came off the bench. We were pretty young and it was a good learning experience, but I saw what we were going to be. I saw how hard the girls worked, how talented the girls were and building that culture. It was only a matter of time before we broke out."
And for as hard as Coppell worked in practice and in games to get better on the court, Murphy felt that incorporating a strength and conditioning program was just as important to the future success of the Cowgirls.
Murphy gave assistant coach Willis Tran free reign to run Coppell’s strength and conditioning program.
"Coach Tran is the weight room guru,” Murphy said. “My only thing that I told him was that I wanted to make it competitive. Whatever we did in the weight room, I wanted to make it competitive and wanted to make it harder than what any other program was doing. He took that and ran with it and developed the whole points system in the weight room.
“Once the girls saw the signs of their own accomplishments, it became motivation for them to break their own personal records and continue to get stronger.”
Senior guard Jules LaMendola, an Indiana signee, credited Tran for her personal gains in the weight room. She went from bench pressing 55 pounds her freshman season to 145 this year.
"He's definitely done a great job with the weight program,” LaMendola said. “I've been with a lot of programs since I've been playing AAU and I have a lot of teammates that I've played with and they tell me that their program is not similar to ours at all. You can see it on the court. We're so much stronger than the other girls that we play. We throw them around and outlast them in the fourth quarter."
Gains in the weight room combined with more playing time with this batch of Cowgirls has led to a complete turnaround for Coppell, which has gone from 13-13 two seasons ago to 75-5 over the last two seasons – the Cowgirls already have 38 wins and counting this season, which is one more than the previous single-season school record of 37 victories set last season.
Murphy repeated the words “buy in, buy in” and “put your best foot forward” to his Cowgirls in between the end of the 2020-21 season and start of the 2021-22 season.
LaMendola had a gut feeling after Coppell beat Plano, 60-48, in the District 6-6A opener of last season that the program was heading on the right track. It was the 16th straight victory to tip off last season for the Cowgirls, who earned a share of the district title, won a playoff game for the first time in more than a decade and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
Although Coppell lost 56-50 to eventual state runner-up South Grand Prairie in the third round of the playoffs, it was fuel for the Cowgirls’ fire.
Coppell didn’t take that success for granted. In fact, the Cowgirls have only gotten better. But the success hasn’t come the easy way. Coppell has won four of its five playoff games by 10 points or less, and being able to persevere in close games has come from the adversity the team faced in what was a grueling preseason schedule.
"Every week during non-district play, it felt like we had a game against a ranked opponent,” Murphy said. “We intentionally built the schedule in a way that we knew that we could be good, and playing elite competition has really helped us down the stretch. Every game that we played has been a close, competitive game. Playing those games has really helped us in the postseason."
Plenty of heroes have emerged along the way. LaMendola made seven free throws in overtime to lift Coppell to a 41-38 victory against Allen in bi-district. Senior point guard Macey Mercer, who didn’t play all of last season because of a UIL ruling, had a key steal and layup in a 54-41 victory over Highland Park in area.
Spiller became known as “Big Shot Ella” by one follower on Twitter for her ability to make big shots in crucial situations. The Coppell junior guard made the go-ahead corner 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter in the Cowgirls’ 43-39 victory against SGP in the regional quarterfinals. Murphy calls it “Ella doing Ella things.”
And in that same game, senior Allyssa Potter made a key 3-pointer of her own during the fourth quarter, while senior guard Waverly Hassman also delivered in the clutch.
"It's just the culture that coach Murphy and some of the seniors have created,” Spiller said. “They have spent a ton of time doing team bonding. My freshman year, we were close but weren’t as tight knit with the girls as I am now. This year, everyone wants to work hard."
The community has been there in droves to support Coppell’s success on the hardwood. Coppell High School principal Laura Springer has been in attendance throughout the Cowgirls’ postseason run. Springer, who coached Coppell to its last regional tournament appearance in 1990, offered words of encouragement to the Cowgirls after the team’s 51-41 win against Southlake Carroll in the semifinals.
"She was really excited for the girls,” Murphy said. “She was excited to see how far the program has come in a short amount of time. Again, a lot of the credit goes to the girls. That's what most of her message was."
LaMendola was the last player to cut down a strand of the net in Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center after she scored 24 points to lead Coppell to a 51-47 win over Little Elm in the Region I-6A final, clinching the first berth in the state tournament in program history for the Cowgirls.
“It was really awesome and exciting to see that all of your hard work is paying off,” she said. “But like coach Murphy said, we're still not done yet."
