Coppell girls basketball

The Coppell girls basketball team advanced to the state tournament for the first time after defeating Little Elm, 51-47, in the Region I-6A Tournament final.

 By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

On Thursday morning, supporters of the Coppell girls basketball team stood outside of the fieldhouse on the west side of the school and waved to the Cowgirls, who acknowledged their adoring fans.

Players and coaches captured the moment on their cell phones. It was just the start of a chartered bus ride to San Antonio, where Coppell will compete in the state tournament for the first time in program history.

