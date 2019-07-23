Sarah Thornton

Coppell ISD announced that the CISD Board of Trustees approved Sarah Thornton as the new principal of Coppell Middle School West during its meeting on Monday. 

 Courtesy of Coppell ISD

Coppell ISD announced that the CISD Board of Trustees approved Sarah Thornton as the new principal of Coppell Middle School West during its meeting on Monday. 

Thornton has served as an assistant principal at CMS West since 2014.  She has more than 12 years of educational experience at the middle school level, including five years as a language arts and social studies educator and serving as a dean of students in Irving ISD prior to joining CISD.  

“Ms. Thornton’s passion for all students combined with her strong relationships with the CMS West community will serve her well as the school’s principal,” said CISD Superintendent Brad Hunt.   “I believe she will provide strong leadership, while building upon her history and existing relationships, to bring this exceptional campus and its community together as they forge ahead to a bright future.” 

She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Texas State University, her master’s degree in education from the University of Texas at Arlington and currently is pursuing her doctorate in education from Dallas Baptist University. 

“I am so honored to have been selected as principal of CMS West,” Thornton  said. “I am excited to continue to serve our learners, families, staff and the CISD community."

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments